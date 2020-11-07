The Forest Bearcats came through Franklin County Friday night and left with a big 54-20 win, thus ending the Bulldogs' season.
Franklin County junior QB Ja'Marlin Green gave the home standing Bulldogs (5-5) some early momentum in the contest by connecting with wideout Ken Malone from 42 yards out for a quick 6-0 advantage.
The lead was short lived, however, as Forest came roaring back with a 16-yard touchdown strike from QB Deshun Lofton to Rocky Washington for a 7-6 lead with 2:22 to go in the first quarter.
Forest added to the margin in the second quarter, growing its lead to 20-6 going into halftime.
The Bulldogs added two touchdown in the third quarter, with Tyrese O'Neal scoring from two yards out and Green from three yards out.
The Bearcats matched the Bulldogs with touchdowns as well, ending the third frame with a 40-20 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Forest (5-5) added 14 points to close the game out.
The Bearcats will advance to play Raleigh in the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A State Playoffs this Friday.
Defensively, the Bulldogs got a big game from Tra'Quian Conerly with 13 tackles and a forced fumble.
Green added 10 tackles and a sack, plus deflected a pass.
Seniors Jesse Shorts and Tyler Seals each had eight tackles.
Coached by B.J. Smithhart, Franklin County will look to return a solid nucleus in 2021 with a promising group of underclassmen moving up to aid the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.