Parklane girls open district tournament topping PCS

For the first three quarters of Tuesday night’s MAIS 5A State Tournament opener against Presbyterian Christian, the Parklane girls appeared to have trouble getting over the hump.
Then came the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers went on a run offensively and used that momentum to hold off a late Bobcats’ rally, preserving a 57-54 win.
“First of all, I really think that PCS is playing better than anybody coming into this basketball game,” Parklane head coach Bruce Allsup said. “I thought that they played mighty well and they do such a good job defending what we do. Our game plan was just to throw it in the post and make some things happen.”
After the Pioneers quickly fell into a 5-1 hole, they roared back with a basket by Alli Albritton and a 3-pointer from Lacey Dumas. The Bobcats quickly answered with a pair of scores to regain the upper hand, however, the back-and-forth contest continued as Parklane got back-to-back scores from Haven Hollis and Nan Gatlin.
Following two more lead changes, PCS closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 21-15 lead.
The Bobcats maintained their lead despite a valiant comeback effort by the Pioneers in the second quarter. Late in the period, Parklane managed to close the gap to two following an old fashioned 3-point play by Lana Johnson but PCS went into the half leading 36-29.
It was more of the same for the Pioneers in the third quarter as they tried to find some consistency on offense to retake the lead.
Every time they scored and inched closer, it was answered on the other end by the Bobcats.
Trailing 48-40 entering the fourth quarter, Parklane finally found its rhythm and it came at the right time, catching PCS off guard. Baskets by Liberty Gillihan and Johnson in the first minute of the quarter was followed up with a 3-pointer by Gillihan at the 6:23 mark pulling the Pioneers within one at 48-47.
Key misses at the free throw line for PCS kept the momentum on the home side as Parklane took advantage.
Hollis drained a 3-pointer making the score 50-48. It marked the first lead for the Pioneers since the opening quarter.
“In the fourth quarter we knew that we had to give it all that we had because it is win or go home,” Johnson said.
Down the stretch, Hollis scored six of Parklane’s final nine points as the Pioneers held on for the win.
Hollis adds that better play in the post was one of the main contributing factors that helped the offensive rally.
“In the first half, it was more 3s and the guards were working,” she said.
“We all started working together in the fourth quarter. When Lana (Johnson) was rebounding in the post, that is when the other team was getting discouraged and they couldn’t stop us. The fourth quarter is what won it for us.
Johnson led Parklane with 17 points while Hollis poured in 15. Albritton and Gillihan each finished with 10.
Next up for the Pioneers is a second-round matchup against No. 1 MRA on Friday.
