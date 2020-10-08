Parklane shuts out ASC, 44-0

Earlier in the week, Parklane head football coach Brian Stutzman said that he wanted his team to get off to a fast start Thursday against visiting Amite School Center and set the tone early.
The Pioneers did exactly that, grabbing an early lead and never looking back, defeating the Rebels 44-0 in a rain-soaked affair at home.
“Our kids came out and played hard, the weather didn’t affect us much early,” Stutzman said. “We were able to get after them early.”
The Pioneers (4-2) immediately set the tone. On the first play from scrimmage, Jekorvian Long took the handoff and raced around defenders and down the home sideline sprinting in for a 68-yard score giving Parklane the early 8-0 advantage.
“That first play set the momentum for the whole game,” linebacker Ethan Lindsey said. “Once that happened, it just kept going from there.”
The play fired up the Pioneer defense who forced a fumble on the second play of the Rebels’ (3-5) opening drive. The turnover gave the ball back to the Pioneers who later took advantage when Jordan Anthony got into the mix with a rushing touchdown from six yards out increasing the lead to 16-0 with 9:50 to go in the opening quarter.
The Rebels tried to climb back in the ball game but another turnover proved costly as Jeremiah Dillon stepped in front of a halfback pass and returned the ball 27 yards for a score.
“I was a safety and I was just reading,” said Dillon, a junior who recently got an offer from Ole Miss. “I didn’t think that he was going to throw the ball and when he threw it, it just came to me and I took it to the house.”
With a 24-0 advantage, Lindsey and the defense went back to work shutting down the Rebels and forcing a three-and-out.
During the Pioneers next offensive drive, they went to the air as senior quarterback Conner Wilson found Dillon on a 20-yard fade down the near sideline. The two-point conversion failed, however, Parklane enjoyed a 30-0 lead.
“We just saw one-on-one coverage and it was a go,” Wilson said. “We just let him (Dillon) do what he does.”
On the first play of the second quarter, it was Conner Putfark’s turn to show that he can do more than be a stellar linebacker. The sophomore took a handoff slipped through the Rebel defenders and raced down the field for a 51-yard touchdown run, making it a 38-0 game and implementing a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
The Pioneers capped-off the scoring on the evening with a 40-yard touchdown run by Keaton Powers at the 7:14 mark in the second quarter.
Parklane’s defense continued to give ASC problems in the second half, forcing three Rebel punts before running out the clock to secure the win.
Dillon led the Pioneers on the night with a touchdown each on both sides of the ball. A total of 11 different players rushed the ball for Parklane in the win.
The victory comes as the Pioneers prepare to return to conference play next week when they welcome in Oak Forest for homecoming.
“That is really what we needed, some momentum,” Wilson said. “You saw in Week 1 we came off of a loss and then we just came like we were shot out of a cannon. We are going exactly in the direction we need to go.
After the game, ASC head coach Joe Weaver was disappointed in the outcome of the contest.
“Not good, not good at all,” Weaver said. “We tried not to get anyone hurt and we got some that are banged up and that is unfortunately the way that it goes when you play games like this.”
