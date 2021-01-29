N. Pike girls, McComb boys secure wins

Just three weeks ago, the North Pike girls lost a heartbreaker to McComb by two points on the road in a game that ended with what Jaguar coach Laura Holman viewed as a missed foul call.
In Tuesday’s rematch, the Jaguars not only made sure that it did not come down to the wire but that they also came out on top, defeating the Tigers 48-35.
“The second half, I think, made the difference,” Holman said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half.”
The win provides a big boost for the Jaguars (11-6, 5-2) as they continue to make a push for the postseason. For the Tigers (12-4, 6-1) it was their first loss in 6-4A play in their last 18 district games.
“We finally did it, we did something that teams haven’t done in a really long time,” senior Jamey McDaniel said. “I am just proud of my team for going out there and playing as hard as they could.”
Throughout the night, McComb struggled to find consistency on offense. For North Pike, the Jaguars found their rhythm early on thanks in large part to team leaders McDaniel and Amari Davis. They combined for 11 of North Pike’s 13 first-quarter points, putting the hosts in front by four at the end of the frame.
In the second quarter, however, both teams struggled offensively. McComb’s points came via a 3-pointer from Allaijah Gamble and a pair of free throws from Chanel Gayden. Despite the low output it was still more than North Pike, which managed just three points. The Jaguars’ lead was cut to two at 16-14 at the half.
“At halftime, I challenged them to calm down a little bit. We had a lot of history that we wanted to rewrite,” Holman said of her team.
That challenge was heard loud and clear by her team. The Jaguars put together their highest-scoring quarter of the night in the third, with Davis leading the charge.
Late in the quarter, Davis made a free throw but missed the second attempt. Teammate Locklyn Wilchynski got just enough of the ball on the rebound, tipping it back to Davis, who tried to drive toward the basket but was fouled. She then connected on both free throws giving the Jaguars a seven-point lead.
On the next possession, McDaniel connected on another shot, putting her team up 31-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers continued to fight but could not reduce the deficit any lower than eight.
After Gayden kicked off the fourth with a field goal, McDaniel responded with three straight makes to grow North Pike’s lead.
From there, the Tigers kept battling, but it wasn’t enough as the Jaguars sealed the win.
Davis was honored after the game for scoring her 1,000th point earlier in the season. She received a basketball.
Davis said she knew she was going to honored but remained focused on the task at hand — trying to get the win over a district rival.
“This is just the trophy, the materialistic part, but the game was the only thing on my mind,” she said.
Davis said the win feels sweeter considering the fact that they were edged by McComb in their last meeting.
“It just feels amazing because in that game, we didn’t play like Lady Jags,” she said. “In this game we made sure that we played our game and not anybody else’s.”
Davis and McDaniel finished with 17 points each.
McComb head coach Charlton Grey said the loss hurts but now is not the time to panic, with both Raymond and North Pike following closely behind in the district standings.
“We are not going to hit the panic button, we are just going to go back to the lab, retool and get ourselves back together,” he said.
Both Gayden and Deondrea Young led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points apiece.
Tigers shut down Jaguars
Earlier in the year, the McComb boys were known mostly for their tough inside game. However, the Tigers showed Tuesday that they can be multi-dimensional, with senior guard Edric Spurlock scoring both inside and out to finish with 17 points, complementing 19 from post player Jameer Lewis as McComb topped North Pike 58-42.
“It was a pretty good win, we are playing team ball and we were coming off of losses last week where we didn’t play very well,” said Spurlock. “But, we are putting it back together and we will pick it up. Hopefully in the next game, we will play together and play hard.”
Spurlock said the Tigers (7-7, 3-4) took advantage of mistakes from the Jaguars (4-12, 0-7), and executed several made layups on fast break opportunities.
“We noticed that they weren’t getting back on defense so we took advantage and pushed the ball up the floor,” he said. “We got open looks and open shots.”
Lewis set up his game in the first half, using his big frame to impose his will in the paint through the first two quarters of play.
The junior forward had 15 first half points helping McComb take a 34-26 lead.
In the second half, the Jaguars could not slow down the duo of Spurlock and Lewis.
They combined to score the final six Tiger points in the third quarter giving McComb a 43-30 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
From there, Spurlock continued his stellar play adding a made 3-pointer helping the Tigers preserve the victory.
“We needed this win,” McComb head coach Karshae Peterson said. “(It’s big) getting back on the winning side especially heading into Lanier on the road. It was a good win against our other rivals.”
North Pike Coach Terrell Anderson praised his team’s effort despite the frustrating loss.
“We are not getting the results, not getting over the hump. In the locker room I was explaining to them that some of y’all didn’t even play for me last year and you are getting valuable minutes,” he said. “McComb has had guys who have been on the team and they know what to expect.”
The Jaguars were led in scoring by Ricki Harrell who had nine points.
