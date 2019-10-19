With the excitement surrounding senior night, Franklin County High senior Malik Wells was all smiles and his good vibe translated to the field of play as well.
The 5-10, 182-pound Wells scored a touchdown on offense and picked off a pass on defense to go along with 12 tackles en route helping lead Franklin County to a 30-8 dismantling of Port Gibson.
It was the final game for several Bulldogs inside Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium and for Wells it was arguably his best one of all.
He scored on a 5-yard touchdown run from his running back postion in the fourth quarter and ended the game with a highlight interception while playing safety.
The win certainly helped boost the playoff chances for Franklin County (2-7, 1-2).
The Bulldogs are currently the fourth seed in Region 7-3A, behind Jefferson County, Hazlehurst, and Wilkinson County.
With two weeks remaining in the season, several scenarios remain for the Bulldogs to finish as high as second in the division or as low as fifth.
The top four teams make the MHSAA playoffs, which begin Nov. 8.
Franklin County made sure Friday night it was still alive in the playoff race by scoring in bunches.
Makyilan Covington started the scoring spree with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Junior Louis Davis followed by recovering a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown, off a blocked punt.
The Bulldogs held a 16-0 lead at intermission.
Franklin County coach B.J. Smithhart saw his club add another score in the third quarter off a Trent Tindle 2-yard quarterback keeper.
Wells added the finishing touches for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball in the final frame.
Franklin County got sacks from Jessie Shorts, Ryan Turner, Tony Norman, and Ken Malone on a night its defense was hitting on all cylinders.
The Bulldogs are off this Friday, and will travel to Fayette to face an upstart Jefferson County squad on Nov. 1 to end the regular season.
