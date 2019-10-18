Just two weeks ago, the McComb Tigers were seeking their first district win and after getting off to a positive start in the first half against South Pike they could not hang on for the win.
However on Friday night, it was a reversal of fortunes for the Tigers who overcame their slow start in the first half to score 13-unanswered points to walk away with a 13-6 win over Lanier to notch their first win in District 6-4A.
“I am happy for the guys,” McComb head coach Willie Brown said. “We made some mistakes but we hung in there against a tough team and we were able to come out on top.”
The game started out as a back-and-forth battle with each teams’ defenses stepping up. The Bulldog defenders made their mark first recovering a fumble by Chris Roberson and returning it to the Tiger 31-yard line.
And even though the turnover swung the momentum over to the visiting sideline, Lanier could not capitalize and was forced to punt.
On the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, it was the Tigers’ (5-3, 1-2) turn to join the turnover fray. Kharel Coney snagged a Ladarius Mayes-Peals pass just inside McComb territory giving the ball back to the Tigers.
Despite moving the ball deep into Lanier territory, the Tigers failed to put points on the board turning the ball over on downs.
About halfway through the second quarter, Lanier took a 6-0 lead on a 7-yard touchdown run by Christopher Jones. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.
The Tigers threatened again late in the first quarter, moving the ball down into Bulldog territory with under a minute to go. But McComb came away with no points on the drive and went into the half trailing Lanier 6-0.
McComb came out in the second half picking up where it left off in the first, continuing to have success on offense. Except this time, the Tigers were able to put some points on the board.
Facing a 3rd and 6, Roberson hooked up with Edric Spurlock who raced past his defender and into the end zone from 60 yards out. Ryan Tidwll added the extra point giving McComb a 7-6 lead not even three minutes into the second half.
The score seemed to provide a boost to the defense on the ensuing possession as an 8-yard sack on third down forced Lanier to punt the ball back to McComb.
Roberson and the Tigers came back out and the junior signal caller moved the ball to midfield following a 26-yard scamper. Wil’Tayvious Hebert then produced a couple of positive runs before Roberson hooked up with Ja’qaveon Anderson who hauled in the pass, raced down the far sideline and into the end zone from 33 yards out increasing the Tiger lead to 13-6 with 4:36 left in the third quarter.
“I was hurting and I was just thinking, when I catch the ball to just get to the end zone, don’t let nothing stop you,” said Anderson who finished with three catches for 61 yards and the score to go along with 11 rushes for 49 yards.
Down by only one score, the Bulldogs tried to get back in the contest, but the Tiger defense kept shutting the door on their opponents preventing any additional points.
Late in the game Roberson was tackled and fumbled the ball which was recovered by Lanier. Following the play, he was penalized for hitting one of the Bulldogs, resulting in an ejection. After the game, Roberson said he was not happy with his actions.
“It wasn’t my performance it was my actions," said a disappointed Roberson. "I let my emotions take over." Roberson completed 10-of-13 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns on the evening.
Spurlock said that the win is big for the Tigers and it may be the turning point in the season for his team.
“It was a big win for us,” he said. “We had to come back. We lost a couple of games, but we had to shake back.” Spurlock had three catches for 97 yards and a score.
The Tigers will be home again next week playing host to Lawrence County.
