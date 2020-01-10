Parklane Pioneers fall short against the Columbia Academy Cougars

The Parklane Pioneers may not have pulled out the win Thursday night at home against Columbia Academy, falling 41-35, but after the game head coach Josh Bass was very happy with how his team played against the Cougars.
“I’m extremely pleased with my guys,” Bass said. “This is a very well-coached, very talented, very successful Columbia (Academy) team. I thought that we played an excellent game. I thought that our effort was tremendous. I thought that our intensity stayed up. I thought that we made good decisions with the basketball. But ultimately, experience beat us.”
Both teams went back-and-forth to kick off the contest with Tate Duncan setting the tone for Columbia while junior Ezra Pattie took the reins for Parklane. Pattie used his height and athleticism to his advantage scoring 13 of his team-high 17 points in the first quarter alone.
“Ezra Pattie has been a guy who hasn’t seen the floor a whole lot,” Bass said. “He’s moved into the starting lineup because he has worked very hard. He knows the game and he just had to build his confidence to get him on the court a lot more and he just played excellent for us tonight.”
To go along with Pattie’s 13 first quarter points, the Pioneers also got a basket each from Jacob Gazzo and Burt Passman to take a 17-12 lead heading into the second quarter. However in the second, the Parklane offense went cold getting only four points from Pattie and a basket each from Gazzo and Jay Jones. Despite this, the defense continued to pressure the Cougars holding them to just five points, all of which came from Duncan.
Parklane led 25-17 at the half.
In the third quarter Ras Pace stepped up for the Cougars with all seven of his points helping to lead the charge for the visitors. But the Pioneers countered with a pair of baskets from Passman to compliment a field goal each from Gazzo and Aaron Artigues to keep Parklane ahead 33-29 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Parklane’s offense get shut down. The Pioneers struggled to adjust to the pressure defense implemented by the Cougars. Meanwhile, Duncan took over for Columbia scoring his team’s first eight points of the quarter as the Cougars came back to take the lead. A basket by Jay Jones with 51 seconds left broke the scoreless streak, pulling the Pioneers within two at 37-35. But it was the lone points of the quarter for Parklane.
Ethan Stringer connected on all four of this free throws down the stretch solidifying the win for Columbia.
