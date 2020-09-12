Last week’s loss to Presbyterian Christian brought morale down amongst the Parklane Pioneers. However, after a tough week of practice, the Pioneers righted the wrongs that plagued them in the Week 1 loss and delivered a 38-0 trouncing of St. Aloysius Friday night in Vicksburg.
“The kids played hard and we didn’t turn the ball over,” Parklane head coach Brian Stutzman said. “We just played better football tonight. Offensively we were able to protect the quarterback better and the line blocked better.”
Another big change for Parklane (1-1) this week was the efficiency the Pioneers showed when possessing the ball, especially early on. Against the Bobcats, Parklane didn’t score until second quarter when Jordan Anthony returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Friday against the Flashes, the Pioneers put up three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
The first of which came at the 6:37 mark when Conner Wilson found Jeremiah Dillon on a slant route across the middle for a 45-yard touchdown reception. The two-point conversion failed but Parklane enjoyed a 6-0 advantage.
Following a blocked punt, the Pioneers had great field position as they set up shop at the Flashes 20-yard line. They took advantage as Ben McGregor scampered into the end zone on the ensuing play increasing the lead for the visitors to 12-0.
After yet another stop by the Parklane defense, St. Aloysius was forced to punt and Dillon showed he can be an efficient punt returner as well with a 56-yard sprint down the visiting sideline setting up the Pioneers at the Flashes’ 29-yard line.
And once again, they immediately took advantage of the great field position as on the ensuing play, Christian Ming took it the rest of the way for a 29-yard touchdown run. Jordan Hunt added the point after, pushing Parklane ahead 19-0.
Early in the second quarter, special teams again came up big for the Pioneers. And for the second week in a row, Jordan Anthony showcased his skills as a punt returner with a return for a score, this time from 60-yards out. With the touchdown, Parklane took a 25-0 lead over St. Aloysius.
But Anthony wasn’t done with his stellar play in the second quarter. Later in the period, the junior caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson pushing Parklane’s lead to 32-0 following Hunt’s successful PAT.
Jekorvian Long got into the act in the third quarter with a six-yard touchdown run giving Parklane making the score the eventual final.
After the game, Coach Stutzman spoke highly of his defense who held a talented St. Aloysius squad out of the end zone all night.
“Our defense played well, I let everyone play and our second-team defense played well and did not let them score,” Stutzman said. “It was just an all-around great team effort.”
Stutzman added that he was very pleased with the turnaround his team had and the way they responded following a tough loss last week.
“We came out last week and made too many mistakes to beat a good PCS team,” he said. “We worked on some things and we feel like we have it going in the right direction. We had to win and we got the victory so we move on and we have Central Hinds next week.”
Parklane was led by Conner Wilson who had 95 yards and two touchdown passes on 3-of-4 passing.
