LOCAL
McComb vs. Brookhaven, ccd.
South Pike 42, Amite County 6
Columbia 27, North Pike 7
Parklane Aca. 38, St. Aloysius 0
Amite School 42, Acadiana, La. 14
Brookhaven Academy 53, Centreville Aca. 6
Germantown 45, Tylertown 12
Lake 34, Bogue Chitto 21
Salem 12, Sacred Heart 0
Wesson 47, Franklin Co. 0
STATE
PREP FOOTBALL
Adamsville, Tenn. 28, Kossuth 7
Alcorn Central 43, Falkner 6
Amory 47, Aberdeen 0
Arlington, Tenn. 49, Lewisburg 28
Bay 32, St. Patrick 0
Ben's Ford, La. 38, Christian Collegiate 0
Biggersville 60, Hatley 6
Biloxi 27, Vicksburg 0
Calhoun Aca. 48, Prentiss Christian 8
Canton 22, Yazoo City 8
Canton Academy 18, Clinton Christian Academy 0
Center Hill 42, Hernando 28
Choctaw County 50, East Webster 18
Columbia Academy 50, Bowling Green, La. 22
Columbus 6, Holmes County Central 0
Crystal Springs 47, Jefferson County 20
D'Iberville 21, Poplarville 14
DeSoto Central 27, Pontotoc 21
Delta Aca. 50, Hebron Christian 14
Delta Streets 50, Lee Academy, Ark. 28
East Central 35, Hazlehurst 6
East Union 42, Tishomingo County 32
Enterprise Clarke 26, Independence 20
French Camp 28, Okolona 6
Greene County 27, Quitman 0
Greenville Christian 50, St. Joseph-Greenville 7
Grenada 29, Kosciusko 0
Harrison Central 46, Pascagoula 7
Heritage Academy 28, Caledonia 21
Holly Springs 20, Vardaman 14
Humphreys Aca. 36, North Sunflower Aca. 18
Indianola Aca. 34, Central Holmes 8
Itawamba AHS 27, New Hope 19
Jackson Aca. 34, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Jackson Prep 42, Adams Christian 8
Jefferson Davis County 25, Lawrence County 14
Kemper County 46, Raymond 20
Kirk Aca. 28, Marshall Aca. 18
Lake Cormorant 31, Horn Lake 21
Lamar School 25, Park Place Christian Academy 0
Leake Aca. 37, Hartfield Academy 20
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 56, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 14
Lumberton 42, Stringer 8
Madison Central 35, Pearl 7
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 35, Bayou Aca. 0
Manchester Aca. 54, Kemper Aca. 0
Marvell Academy, Ark. 40, Columbus Christian 0
Mooreville 35, Belmont 23
Morton 25, East Marion 0
Moss Point 47, Gautier 28
Nanih Waiya 41, TCPS 33
Neshoba Central 49, West Lauderdale 14
Nettleton 26, Baldwyn 14
New Albany 45, Booneville 14
Newton County 39, Southeast Lauderdale 6
North Delta 28, Strayhorn 0
North Panola 34, Calhoun City 20
North Pontotoc 34, South Pontotoc 0
Northwest Rankin 28, Clinton 21
Noxubee County 33, Philadelphia 13
Oak Grove 66, Hattiesburg 27
Ocean Springs 33, George County 14
Olive Branch 24, Corinth 23
Oxford 33, Lafayette 22
Pass Christian 31, West Harrison 6
Pearl River Central 19, St. Martin 17
Pelahatchie 48, Forest 47
Petal 38, Laurel 12
Picayune 41, Gulfport 34
Pillow Aca. 28, Washington School 6
Pisgah 35, Loyd Star 18
Potts Camp 48, H.W. Byers 14
Prairie View, La. 54, Rebul Aca. 16
Presbyterian Christian 27, Sumrall 21
Puckett 31, West Lincoln 24
Purvis 28, Perry Central 0
Raleigh 24, Bay Springs 6
Resurrection Catholic 34, Leake County 0
Richland 43, McLaurin 0
Ridgeland 48, Terry 18
Ripley 14, Saltillo 3
Riverdale Academy, La. 42, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 14
Scott Central 52, Florence 21
Sebastopol 41, Noxapater 13
Shannon 40, Houston 32
Simpson Aca. 31, East Rankin Aca. 13
South Panola 46, Meridian 14
St. Stanislaus 21, West Marion 19
Starkville 24, Louisville 14
Starkville Aca. 48, Magnolia Heights 35
Stone 34, Hancock 9
Taylorsville 56, Seminary 42
Tunica Academy 46, Oak Hill Aca. 32
Union 48, Eupora 0
Vancleave 27, Long Beach 7
Walnut 39, Myrtle 13
Warren Central 23, Brandon 3
Water Valley 45, Bruce 0
West Jones 18, Wayne County 2
West Lowndes 47, Hamilton 0
West Point 24, Tupelo 14
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 38, Union Christian Academy, La. 18
Winona 41, J.Z. George 20
Winona Christian 32, Benton Academy 26
Winston Aca. 32, Sylva-Bay Aca. 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Charleston vs. Senatobia, ccd.
Copiah Aca. vs. Central Hinds Aca., ccd.
Mantachie vs. Thrasher, ccd.
O'Bannon vs. Ruleville, ccd.
Riverfield, La. vs. Hillcrest Christian, ccd.
Tri-County Aca. vs. Carroll Aca., ccd.
