LOCAL 

McComb vs. Brookhaven, ccd.

South Pike 42, Amite County 6

Columbia 27, North Pike 7

Parklane Aca. 38, St. Aloysius 0

Amite School 42, Acadiana, La. 14

Brookhaven Academy 53, Centreville Aca. 6

Germantown 45, Tylertown 12

Lake 34, Bogue Chitto 21

Salem 12, Sacred Heart 0

Wesson 47, Franklin Co. 0

STATE

PREP FOOTBALL

Adamsville, Tenn. 28, Kossuth 7

Alcorn Central 43, Falkner 6

Amory 47, Aberdeen 0

Arlington, Tenn. 49, Lewisburg 28

Bay 32, St. Patrick 0

Ben's Ford, La. 38, Christian Collegiate 0

Biggersville 60, Hatley 6

Biloxi 27, Vicksburg 0

Calhoun Aca. 48, Prentiss Christian 8

Canton 22, Yazoo City 8

Canton Academy 18, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Center Hill 42, Hernando 28

Choctaw County 50, East Webster 18

Columbia Academy 50, Bowling Green, La. 22

Columbus 6, Holmes County Central 0

Crystal Springs 47, Jefferson County 20

D'Iberville 21, Poplarville 14

DeSoto Central 27, Pontotoc 21

Delta Aca. 50, Hebron Christian 14

Delta Streets 50, Lee Academy, Ark. 28

East Central 35, Hazlehurst 6

East Union 42, Tishomingo County 32

Enterprise Clarke 26, Independence 20

French Camp 28, Okolona 6

Greene County 27, Quitman 0

Greenville Christian 50, St. Joseph-Greenville 7

Grenada 29, Kosciusko 0

Harrison Central 46, Pascagoula 7

Heritage Academy 28, Caledonia 21

Holly Springs 20, Vardaman 14

Humphreys Aca. 36, North Sunflower Aca. 18

Indianola Aca. 34, Central Holmes 8

Itawamba AHS 27, New Hope 19

Jackson Aca. 34, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Jackson Prep 42, Adams Christian 8

Jefferson Davis County 25, Lawrence County 14

Kemper County 46, Raymond 20

Kirk Aca. 28, Marshall Aca. 18

Lake Cormorant 31, Horn Lake 21

Lamar School 25, Park Place Christian Academy 0

Leake Aca. 37, Hartfield Academy 20

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 56, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 14

Lumberton 42, Stringer 8

Madison Central 35, Pearl 7

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 35, Bayou Aca. 0

Manchester Aca. 54, Kemper Aca. 0

Marvell Academy, Ark. 40, Columbus Christian 0

Mooreville 35, Belmont 23

Morton 25, East Marion 0

Moss Point 47, Gautier 28

Nanih Waiya 41, TCPS 33

Neshoba Central 49, West Lauderdale 14

Nettleton 26, Baldwyn 14

New Albany 45, Booneville 14

Newton County 39, Southeast Lauderdale 6

North Delta 28, Strayhorn 0

North Panola 34, Calhoun City 20

North Pontotoc 34, South Pontotoc 0

Northwest Rankin 28, Clinton 21

Noxubee County 33, Philadelphia 13

Oak Grove 66, Hattiesburg 27

Ocean Springs 33, George County 14

Olive Branch 24, Corinth 23

Oxford 33, Lafayette 22

Pass Christian 31, West Harrison 6

Pearl River Central 19, St. Martin 17

Pelahatchie 48, Forest 47

Petal 38, Laurel 12

Picayune 41, Gulfport 34

Pillow Aca. 28, Washington School 6

Pisgah 35, Loyd Star 18

Potts Camp 48, H.W. Byers 14

Prairie View, La. 54, Rebul Aca. 16

Presbyterian Christian 27, Sumrall 21

Puckett 31, West Lincoln 24

Purvis 28, Perry Central 0

Raleigh 24, Bay Springs 6

Resurrection Catholic 34, Leake County 0

Richland 43, McLaurin 0

Ridgeland 48, Terry 18

Ripley 14, Saltillo 3

Riverdale Academy, La. 42, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 14

Scott Central 52, Florence 21

Sebastopol 41, Noxapater 13

Shannon 40, Houston 32

Simpson Aca. 31, East Rankin Aca. 13

South Panola 46, Meridian 14

St. Stanislaus 21, West Marion 19

Starkville 24, Louisville 14

Starkville Aca. 48, Magnolia Heights 35

Stone 34, Hancock 9

Taylorsville 56, Seminary 42

Tunica Academy 46, Oak Hill Aca. 32

Union 48, Eupora 0

Vancleave 27, Long Beach 7

Walnut 39, Myrtle 13

Warren Central 23, Brandon 3

Water Valley 45, Bruce 0

West Jones 18, Wayne County 2

West Lowndes 47, Hamilton 0

West Point 24, Tupelo 14

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 38, Union Christian Academy, La. 18

Winona 41, J.Z. George 20

Winona Christian 32, Benton Academy 26

Winston Aca. 32, Sylva-Bay Aca. 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Charleston vs. Senatobia, ccd.

Copiah Aca. vs. Central Hinds Aca., ccd.

Mantachie vs. Thrasher, ccd.

O'Bannon vs. Ruleville, ccd.

Riverfield, La. vs. Hillcrest Christian, ccd.

Tri-County Aca. vs. Carroll Aca., ccd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.