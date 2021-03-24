Jaguars shut out Rangers in district opener

After several challenging road contests to open the 2021 campaign, the much-anticipated home opener finally came for North Pike. And the Jaguars did not disappoint the many fans in attendance Monday night, delivering a 13-0 win over Raymond to open district 6-4A play.
“The big thing is that I thought that we did an outstanding job at the plate,” N. Pike head coach George Lott said. “The last guy that we saw was 97 (mph) and this guy tonight can give teams fits because he was 60 (mph), and left-handed on top of that. We did a good job of staying back and going opposite and they made several mistakes and we took advantage of them.”
After Jaguar starter Keegan Roberts struck out two in the first inning, the North Pike (6-3, 1-0) offense immediately went to work. Alex Perry led off with a triple and scored two batters later after successfully stealing home.
Raymond errors during the next two North Pike at bats plated two additional runs for the Jaguars putting them up 3-0.
Roberts later singled, bringing Bailey Brown home before a CJ McArthur sacrifice fly scored another run. Two more Ranger errors followed by an RBI single from Jake Martin increased the lead for the hosts to 9-0.
Later in the inning, Jaelon Kapler singled in a run before Brown scored another run in the inning taking advantage of a Raymond error making the score 11-0.
With a big lead, Roberts went back to work, getting two additional strikeouts top prevent the Rangers from getting into any sort of rhythm. Roberts said afterward that he felt great on the mound.
“I had a lot of stuff going good,” he said. “I wasn’t feeling my curve ball too good, but I have a lot of confidence in this team with what we have.”
Roberts finished with two innings pitched, striking out four while giving up no walks and just three hits. In the third, Perry came on to pitch and he too got two strong innings in, striking out five giving up no hits and three walks.
Peyton Badon came on in the fifth to finish the job for the Jaguars, following suit with a solid outing as well, striking out four.
Offensively the Jaguars were led by Perry who had three hits. He along with Brown, Badon and Martin all had two runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.