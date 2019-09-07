The Centreville Tigers played host to the Silliman Wildcats Friday night seeking to get back on track following last weeks tough loss. But the Tigers could not find enough consistency falling to the Wildcats 36-6.
The Tigers (1-2) forced an early Wildcat punt and turned their first possession into points when Kason Clark took the handoff up the middle and rumbled into the endzone on a 7-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed giving the Tigers took an early 6-0 lead.
The remainder of the first half was a defensive battle as both teams struggled to move the ball offensively.
Late in the second quarter, penalties aided the Wildcat offense and with no time left on the clock, Silliman got its first score of the night on a touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was successful as Silliman walked into halftime leading 8-6.
The late second quarter touchdown proved to be all the momentum the Wildcats needed as they carried it over in the second half to pull away from the Tigers and walk away with the win.
The Tigers were led offensively by Kason Clark as he carried the rock 26 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. The defense was led by Cody Baxter as he racked up 11 tackles. Logan Longmire contributed with three tackles and two sacks, while Colby Welch added six tackles and Cade Hurst had five of his own.
Centreville will be home once again next week as it welcomes in Coach Ron Rushing and the Brookhaven Academy Cougars.
