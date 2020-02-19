McComb girls win 6-4A Tournament, N. Pike boys finish third

The stellar season for the McComb girls basketball team added yet another achievement Friday night with a 62-48 win against Raymond to claim the District 6-4A Tournament Championship.
“That was beautiful,” McComb head coach Charlton Grey said. “The young ladies played so hard and they just executed the game plan so well. It was beautiful to see the girls work as a team.”
The contest was a back-and-forth battle between the Tigers and the Rangers through the first two quarters, with Chanel Gayden leading McComb and Zykeria Anderson leading Raymond.
In the third, however, McComb stepped up its defensive prowess slowing down Raymond, holding the Rangers to just nine points. Meanwhile the duo of Alisha Tucker and Deondrea Young took over the majority of the scoring for the Tigers as they built a lead and held off a comeback effort by the Rangers to secure the win.
In addition to the team winning the tournament, some individual awards were also given to several Tigers. Tucker was named Offensive MVP while Gayden garnered the defensive award. The pair were also named to the All-District team which included: Young, Kinesha Harris, Ziya Thierry and Mer’Cades Miller. The honorable mention list included Allaijah Gamble and Calise Jackson and Britney Fleming took home the Sportsmanship Award.
N. Pike boys top Lanier in 6-4A tourney
It was a tough year for the North Pike boys but the Jaguars looked past their record in the District 6-4A tournament, picking up two big wins over Lawrence County and Lanier, with the latter securing a third-place finish on Friday.
“We are sticking together as a family, as a brotherhood and the guys decided we are going to fight, fight, fight,” North Pike head coach Terrell Anderson said. “We didn’t have a good showing against South Pike on Thursday. The guys came into the locker room (afterward) and said, ‘Coach, we are going to get third place tomorrow.’ ”
Alijah Martin once again showed why he is a force to be reckoned with, scoring a game-high 45 points to lead the Jaguars.
Despite the big game from Martin, North Pike as a whole got off to a bit of a slow start, finding itself down 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
But in the second, Martin and the Jaguars began to find their rhythm. The senior leader scored 14 of his teams 23 second quarter points, helping the Jaguars take a 38-37 lead at the half.
Another strong quarter from Martin in the third was complimented with key contributions from his teammates. Jaden Jordan scored all six of his points in the quarter while Tradarius Pittman and Damuriyon Montgomery each scored three points.
Down the stretch, another 14 points from Martin helped seal the win for North Pike who is playoff-bound for the second-consecutive season. The Jaguars will travel to Pass Christian tonight for their first round matchup.
