The term “ trap game” is often used in football in reference to a team having a let down performance after a big win.
However, that was not the case Thursday night for South Pike.
Fresh off defeating McComb in a thriller last week, to go along with playing on a rainy Thursday night on the road, the Eagles overcame the odds, leaning heavily on the running game to pick up a 26-13 over Lawrence County.
Senior running backs Kam Reynolds and Brandon Johnson both cracked the century mark on the ground for the Eagles (4-2, 3-0). Each had 16 carries with Reynolds rumbling for 124 yards while Johnson turned in 104. They both added a pair of touchdowns.
“Kam And Brandon really ran hard for us,” South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said. “They put us on their backs and allowed us to get out of there with a victory.”
The Eagles found themselves trailing the majority of the night due to a shaky first half on both sides of the ball.
Lawrence County marched the opening possession down the field with ease behind a stout running game, punching it in from a few yards out putting South Pike behind early.
The Eagles returned the favor on their first offensive possession. A Reynolds run from 15 yards out capped a 12-play 70-yard drive.
However, a failed two-point conversion enabled the Cougars (2-3, 1-1) to maintain the advantage at 7-6.
As the rain started to pick up, the Eagles and Cougars began to show struggles offensively.
A botched Lawrence County handoff caused a fumble that Eagle tackle Chase Powell recovered on their own 40.
After a Eagle punt , the Cougars stumbled again on 4th down when their punter slipped while catching a snap causing a turnover on downs deep in Lawrence County territory.
Four plays later Eagle quarterback Chris Royal was intercepted by Cougar defensive back Kanan Cato, who returned the pick over a 100 yards for the score.
The failed point after put the score at 13-6 with just under 9:00 left in the second quarter.
A Reynolds fumble on the next possession gave the Lawrence County the ball back on their own 35.
But the Eagle defense turned up the pressure stalling the Cougars on the next three plays.
Lawrence County took a risk by going for it on 4th and 6 at its own 40, but the South Pike defense stepped up once again, turning the hosts away just short of the first down marker, regaining offensive possession.
With the rain now coming down harder, the Eagles operated from the wildcat offense and used ground and pound on their next series.
Johnson punched it in from a yard out to close out a six-play 40-yard drive. The Eagles attempted to take the lead with the two-point conversion but it failed keeping South Pike on the short end of a 13-12 score with 4:00 left until the half.
Powell recovered his second fumble at the on the night on very next play from scrimmage giving the Eagles the ball on the Cougar 25.
Johnson rushed in from a few yards out a few plays later giving the Eagles their first lead of the night at 18-12.
Reynolds had the lone highlight of the shortened second half when he took a Royal handoff 50 yards for a score. South Pike completed its first two-point conversion of the night and took a 26-13 lead.
The game was called half way through the 3rd because of lightening and worsening weather conditions.
The Eagles look to continue their win streak next week when they travel to Raymond.
