The Centreville Tigers shook off the rust developed after three-consecutive losses, got off to a fast start and cruised to a 38-24 road victory over the Amite School Center Rebels, Friday night.
The first score for the Tigers (2-3) came when the CA defense forced a safety making the score 2-0. They added to that not long after as Kason Clark ran off the left tackle and forced his way into the endzone. The 2-point conversion was successful, and the Tigers led 10-0.
Centreville's defense forced a quick 3-and-out and the offense added another quick score when Jaden Morris found tight end Cody Baxter on a 24-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion was completed by Logan Longmire and the Tigers led 18-0.
After the Centreville defense stepped up again, Morris flahsed his skills for a second-consecutive drive throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Peterson. The 2-point conversion was caught by Peterson and the score was now 26-0 Tigers.
The scores seemed to keep firing up the defense which not only made a stop but again contributed to the score. Matt Sartin forced a fumble which was picked up by Ben Garrett and returned 48 yards for another Tiger touchdown. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, and the Tigers went to the second quarter leading 32-0.
With the half time score 32-7, the Tigers picked up where they left off in the second quarter. Dalton Peterson took the second half opeing kickoff all the way down to the Rebel 1-yard line setting up a touchdown run for Morris making the score 38-7.
In the fourth quarter the Rebels (1-4) scored a couple of touchdowns but it wasn't enough as Centreville went on to take the win.
Morris led the Centreville offense completing both of his passes attempts for scores while added a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, the Tigers were led by Matt Sartin who accounted for five tackles. Austin Payne had four tackles while Ethan Garig, Alex Kirkland, Dirani Garcia and Gavin Shaw each contributed with three.
Centreville will continue its road trip next week as the Tigers will travel to Vicksburg to take on the Porters Chapel Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.