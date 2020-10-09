McComb falls to visiting Holmes County Central

The incoming hurricane and the storms it pushed our way created less than ideal conditions for the McComb Tigers on Thursday night as the Tigers returned to C.C. Moore Stadium for a showdown against the Holmes County Central Jaguars. McComb put up a fight, but in the end came up short falling by a score of 32-12.
The North Pike Jaguars were the original opponent of the Tigers, however, positive COVID-19 tests forced quarantine and a change to McComb's schedule
At the beginning of the contest, the Tigers (2-2) grabbed an early advantage.
Less than two minutes in Chris Roberson connected with Jeremiah Ratliff for a 70-yard touchdown strike to take a 6-0 lead.
The Tiger defense responded with a stop, putting the ball back in the hands of the offense.
After the McComb drive stalled, the Jaguars stepped up, blocking the punt giving the visitors favorable field position.
The Jaguars then converted a touchdown pass with a two-point conversion, putting them in the lead at 8-6 with just under 6:00 left in the quarter.
McComb re-took possession and held on to the ball the remainder of the quarter pushing it on the doorstep of the Holmes County Central endzone as the first quarter clock struck zero.
In the second quarter, the Tigers picked up immediately where they left off as Roberson scored on a short run putting McComb back in the lead at 12-8.
The Jaguars answered on their next offensive drive when Jerrell Boyd recorded a rushing touchdown but the two-point try was thwarted by TaJerrius Dillon, keeping the Tigers within two at 14-12.
“We just didn’t execute like we would like to,” McComb head coach Willie Brown said. “The weather had a factor, but [Holmes] had to play in the weather, too. So it was a sloppy game for us on offense.”
Brown’s statements did reflect some of the gameplay Thursday night, with many of the offensive plays being negatively affected by the poor weather and field conditions.
Hanging on to the wet ball was also a problem for McComb. Gabriel Butler fumbled the ball immediately after he intercepted a pass from Holmes.
Not long after the fumble, what would have been a touchdown pass from Roberson to Jameer Lewis was dropped in the endzone. As the second quarter clock continued to count down, neither team was able to score for the remainder of the half.
Holmes added to its lead early in the third quarter with a touchdown at the 8:30 mark.
Towards the end of the third, Holmes County Central scored again to take a 26-12 lead, creating further trouble for the host Tigers.
In the final quarter, the field’s condition seemed to have taken a toll on both teams. Fumbles were plaguing the Tigers and Jaguars as the clock was winding down.
However McComb kept putting up a fight and was still trying to move the ball downfield when one of Robinson’s passes was intercepted by Holmes and taken into the end zone with just over 5:00 remaining.
The play seemed to suck the life out of the Tigers who failed to climb back into the ball game from there.
“They actually were the toughest team tonight,” Brown said of Holmes. “They did some things and they were able to run the ball in an ugly game and we were not.”
Despite the loss, Brown recognizes this as an opportunity for his players to learn from their mistakes.
“We know we have to graduate from this. We have to find a way to fight through this kind of stuff and don’t ever quit,” he said.
McComb will have next week off before hitting the road in two weeks, visiting Lawrence County in a key District 6-4A contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.