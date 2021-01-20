Scivicque thankful to hold 5th catcher camp

It has become a yearly tradition in Summit for area baseball catchers over the past five years. The annual Kade Scivicque catcher camp commenced Monday at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
A former Bear, LSU Tiger, and current six-year professional in Major League Baseball, Scivicque said that he always loves returning to Summit to teach the next generation of catchers.
“I really enjoy it, coming back to help the guys here and just to pass on a little knowledge that I learned along the way. Coming back here is always a great thing,” he said.
The camp — open to players from eighth grade to high school seniors — teaches catchers not only the fundamentals of playing the position, but Scivicque also makes sure to implement lessons on mentality as well.
“When I try to do camps, it is not always about fundamentals,” he said. “It is about learning the game as well. There is a mental side of the game as well as a fundamental side. You don’t just come here and just run through drills, we go through the mental side of it, how to handle stuff, how to handle your pitchers, how to handle situations.
“There are a lot of things that go into catching,” he continued. “It is not just coming in and catching the ball, throwing the ball, blocking the ball. And I feel like that is one thing that we like to do here, not only doing the stuff to get better but also learning different parts of the game.”
And while the turnout for the event wasn’t as much as last year due to the ongoing coronavirus issue, Scivicque was thrilled to have several participants. This year’s camp had a total of 18 kids.
“Hey, one guy or 100 guys, we are still going to get after it,” he said. “Everything has been a little bit different but you have to appreciate the guys who have come in to work hard. They are doing stuff the right way and taking the precautions that we need to take and I appreciate that they are here.”
Scivicque adds that he is grateful for the positive feedback that he has received along the way.
“You know I have heard some things from a lot of different people,” he said. “I do a lot of camps along the way and I heard some really good things.
“People really enjoy it and are really appreciative. I just want to get out there and help the kids the same way I was helped.”
One of the kids in attendance was Pearl High School senior Connor McHenry, who was thankful for the chance to participate for a third year.
“It was great for Kade to come out here to do this,” said McHenry, who is a Southwest commit. “It made us really stop about the little things in catching that we have to work on in order to become better.”
