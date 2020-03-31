Parklane's Albritton earns All-Conference nods in two sports

For high school athletes, being named to an All-Conference team is a tremendous accomplishment, symbolizing the hard work and determination put forth to achieve the honor.
And while it is a great feat, getting named to All-Conference teams in two different sports, in one year, is remarkable.
One example of that is Parklane’s Alli Albritton who has made her mark during her senior campaign this year shining on both the diamond and on the hard wood for the Pioneers.
For her efforts she was named to the MAIS’ 5A All-Conference teams in both softball and basketball.
“It was (a great feeling),” she said. “I really didn’t expect it. To be honest after going through everything, it just made me want to push harder and be better to get where I am.”
Albritton’s rise to the top at Parklane was part of years of working on her craft in both sports as a pitcher in softball and a guard in basketball. But along her route she had some setbacks and had to overcome some adversity.
“From sixth (grade) through the end of my freshman season, I had three knee surgeries,” she said. "Even though she had work done on both of her knees, she was determined to finish strong. “It was just keep on believing and trusting the process because it will get you where you need to be,” she added. “And to have faith that tomorrow will be better.”
The future was certainly bright for Albritton during her final three years in high school. But she explains that her success would not be where it is today without the help of her teammates.
“I can always count on them to have my back no matter what,” she said. “Even with the mistakes that I made during the game, they were always there to pat me on the back and say, ‘let’s get them this time.’”
She is also very thankful for the love and support that her family and friends have provided.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better support system,” she said. “I could always count on all of my family to be at my games, both of my grandmas, my grandpa, my parents, my little brother, they have always been with me no matter what. And my friends have always been there too. I had some people reach out to me and say that they are so proud of me on social media. My friends from other schools have also come out and shown support and it has meant a lot.”
For Parklane head softball coach Greg Gatlin, having Albritton on his teams over the years has been very beneficial not only for the success that she has helped bring, but also for the mark that she has left for the current and future players.
“It would be very difficult to put into words to say just how important Alli was for the success that Parklane Academy has had over the last three years,” he said. “She has been invaluable not only as a player, but in her attitude and work ethic. She set the standard for the kids who are going to fall behind her. She led the way performance-wise but also with the way that she carried herself, she did it the right way.”
Parklane head basketball coach Bruce Allsup echoes this adding that Albritton has flashed tremendous leadership qualities.
“She is such a great leader,” he said. “From the basketball standpoint, we had a very, very young team with only two seniors. Just her leadership qualities and the way she set by example. She may not have been the most vocal person in the world. She spent extra time working and I think that other people saw that.”
Albritton is the daughter of Jason and Jonna Albritton of Summit.
