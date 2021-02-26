SMCC softball bounces back with pair of wins Wednesday

Despite a quick turnaround, the Southwest Mississippi Community College softball team did not show any rust on Wednesday, getting over a loss the day before to pull out a 5-4 win over Crowder College of Missouri, followed by a 10-2 victory over Mississippi Delta Community College.
“I am very proud that we were able to compete,” SMCC head coach Shea Johnson said. “I think that we have the bats and the defense to compete and I think that we have the pitching to compete if we play like we did today.”
In the Game 1 victory over the Roughriders, the Bears (6-2) erased a three-run deficit late. SMCC struck first in the second inning when Anna Claire Crow hit a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game.
Crowder answered back with a home run in the fourth to pull even at 1. The Roughriders showed their power once again in the fourth with a three-run home run, putting the Bears behind 4-1.
However SMCC had a rally of its own in the bottom half of the inning. After loading the bases, Jenna Brock was hit by a pitch to bring a run home.
Following a walk to Mel Lewis — plating another run — Ashleigh Rowland hit into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice, bringing both Brock and Maggie Magee home and putting the Bears ahead 5-4.
From there the combination of starting pitcher Jenson Gremillion and reliever Jade Latham helped keep Crowder at bay to preserve the win.
In the nightcap against Mississippi Delta, the Bear offense got to work early with a run in each of the first three innings. That was complemented by a strong pitching performance by Mikenzi Authement.
The sophomore recorded four strikeouts through the first three innings of play. She admitted that she had to overcome a bit of adversity early on.
“I always have first-inning jitters, and it has been like that since high school,” she said. “Coach Shea told me that he knew what kind of player I am, and I knew that I had to get my stuff together and I got it together. It really fueled me when he came to talk to me.”
Johnson’s motivation especially helped out in the fourth inning. After Authement allowed two MDCC base runners, she quickly turned things around, getting out of the inning with a fielder’s choice and a strikeout.
The Bear offense got hot in the fourth with seven runs, including two RBIs apiece from Authement, Parklane product Nan Gatlin and Shelby Mason. North Pike alum Jenna Brock also brought in a run on a fielder’s choice.
“We haven’t gotten a sweep yet so we were really pushing to get the sweep today,” said Mason, who led SMCC with three RBIs. “We (also) haven’t played under the lights yet and it is a different ball game at night, it changes the whole effect. I knew that my team was ready for that and we were ready to get the sweep.”
MDCC scored its two runs in the seventh before Authement shut the door on the Trojans.
Authement recorded five strikeouts in the win. Mason, Rowland and Madison Moak all finished with two hits apiece.
