Cooksey shines as SMCC splits with Holmes

The Southwest Mississippi Community College baseball team put up a fight in Saturday’s home series opener against Holmes, but the Bears could not hold off a late Bulldog rally, falling 10-9 in Game 1 before closing the evening on a positive note, earning a hard-fought 1-0 win in Game 2.
“I think that it is good for our kids’ psyche to bounce back and win Game 2,” SMCC coach Ken Jackson said. “It is crazy how you still win only one ball game but you have a different feeling about yourself when you win Game 2.”
In Game 1, the Bears (5-13, 4-6) fell behind early when the Bulldogs had three of their first four batters reach base via a hit. The latter resulted in two runs putting SMCC in an early hole. That deficit grew by one in the third inning as the Bulldogs plated their third run on a called balk.
But the Bears found their rhythm in the bottom half of the inning. Singles from Easton Porter, Mason Barker and Jerrod Williams loaded the bases before Gage Gregory and Presley Hall had back-to-back singles of their own scoring three runs, tying the game. SMCC took its first lead shortly afterward when Gregory scored on a passed ball.
The lead was short-lived, however, as a fourth inning sacrifice fly by Holmes tied the game once again at 4. The back-and-forth battle ensued later in the fourth when Barker came up big once again for the Bears hitting a double to right center, scoring Brady Tynes.
Tynes got into the act the following inning with an RBI triple to right bringing Jonathan Havard and Hall home. Ensuing batter Easton Porter then hit a sacrifice fly to right, allowing Tynes to score his second run of the day, making it an 8-4 game in favor of the hosts.
But in similar fashion to the fourth inning, the Bears could not hang on to their lead. A three-run home run from Kenneth Moore followed by a solo shot by Hayden Beall during the ensuing at bat tied the game at 8.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Bears grabbed the lead once again when Hall doubled to left allowing Gregory to touch home making the score 9-8. The following inning, the Bulldogs answered back with a pair of RBI singles to jump ahead 10-9. SMCC tried to answer, putting the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Holmes shut the door on the opportunity, handing the hosts the loss.
Parklane product Braxton Cooksey took the mound in Game 2 and quickly set the tone for the Bears . The freshman struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced allowing only one hit in the process.
“I just came in and we lost the first one, and I knew that I had to get something going. I had to do something to hype my team up,” he said. “We had to get it together.”
It was the first start of the year for Cooksey who had only one inning’s worth of work in two games entering Saturday.
“I felt good, I hadn’t pitched in a while and my teammates said to ‘come on, take us to the win,’” he said.
The lone run of the game came in the fourth inning as Gregory followed up his performance from Game 1. The freshman outfielder from Madison sent an 0-1 pitch clear over the right field wall putting SMCC up 1-0.
“I took a bad swing on a curve ball during my first at bat and I knew that I had to sit on something harder to get my bat to it, get the barrel to it,” he said. “I saw the fastball and I caught it outside. I didn’t get much help from the wind but it felt like it did and it went out.”
With a 1-0 lead, Cooksey picked up where he left off getting three additional strikeouts over the next two innings before Jacob McDaniel came on in the seventh to close the deal, securing the win for SMCC.
After the game Havard said he believes, although his team couldn’t get the sweep, there was still plenty of positives to take away.
“We put a lot of balls in play,” he said. “At the end of the day, we got a win and even though we lost the first game, we still battled and still did some good things that we can build on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.