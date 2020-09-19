In recent memory, so much hype has been given to the South Pike offense and the arsenal that head coach Brinson Wall has. However on Friday, it was the Eagle defense that helped lead the charge, slowing down a talented Tylertown team in a 28-14 victory.
The Eagles (2-1) were able to keep the Chiefs (0-3) in check on the first drive as Tylertown tried to set the tone early with its stout rushing attack.
After taking possession, South Pike quickly went to work with a 15-yard strike from Chris Royal to receiver Lajarion Martin for a touchdown. The passing touchdown was set up by some strong running by the Eagles.
“I thought we ran the football well tonight, and controlled the line of scrimmage," Wall said. “That’s something we haven’t done up until this point."
Tylertown received its first break via special teams late in the first quarter. A bad snap on 4th down forced the Eagles' punter to throw the ball away resulting in a turnover on downs giving the Chiefs the ball on the Eagle 31. A few plays later, Tylertown recored it’s first score after a 3-yard burst up the middle by Gregory Dillon. A successful two point conversion by Cleveland Staffney put the Chiefs up 8-6.
South Pike then got its break on special teams. A bad snap by Tylertown on 4th down caused the Eagles to gain possession on the Chiefs 1-yard line. Royal then plunged into the end zone for the score and also ran in the two point conversion to put the Eagles up 14-8 going into the half.
The momentum swayed back and forth in the second half.
A Clarence McGhee fumble recovery and a Kameron Reynolds 50-yard run put the Eagles in prime scoring position on the Chiefs' 10 yard line.
The Tylertown defense answered the bell, though, stopping the Eagles in four consecutive plays at the goal line.
However the Eagle defense returned the favor on the next play with a tackle for loss resulting in a safety, giving the hosts a 16-8 advantage.
The Eagles relied on the senior Reynolds, who finished the night with 147 yards on 21 carries and a score, to close out the game.
A nine-play, 63-yard drive was capped when Reynolds punched it in from six yards out giving South Pike a comfortable 22-6 lead.
South Pike closed out its scoring with a short touchdown run by Tyger Bateaste at about the halfway point in the fourth quarter.
With about two minutes to go, the Chiefs cut the lead in half following a fumble return for a touchdown by Staffney. But it was too late as South Pike walked away with the win.
“The kids are learning the system and fits, and it showed tonight,” South Pike defensive coordinator Adam Barron said.
Brennan Felder and and Bobby Barnes paced the Eagle defense with 10 tackles apiece, while Bateaste added seven stops.
The star of the night for the Eagles was Jr defensive lineman Chase Powell who had a break-out game with six tackles , two sacks and a fumble recovery.
“Chase played some last year, he is filling the shoes of some real good d-lineman that all are playing at the next level,” Coach Barron said. “His motor was running like it should be."
For Tylertown Coach Osborne Holmes, he was disappointed in the loss but glad to see his guys continue to fight. He adds that his non-district opponents are providing a good test for his team, getting them ready for when district play rolls around.
"We love that because we play teams like South Pike and Germantown and McComb," he said. "Our district is already tough but it is just prepping us up for district play."
