Just like in Week 1, we were once again spoiled with a bevy of great prep football action across the region.
The North Pike Jaguars put up a fight but could not pull it out in the end, getting edged by the Tylertown Chiefs 27-26.
McComb has raced out to a 2-0 start after walking away from its first road test, defeating Hazelhurst 34-18.
Also 2-0 are the red-hot South Pike Eagles who once-again scored 40-plus points on the road. This time it was a 52-12 decision over Franklin County.
The Parklane Pioneers also stay undefeated on the young season, pulling-out a 21-14 victory at home against Silliman.
In other action:
Salem falls to West Lincoln 33-18
Amite County comes up short against Wilkinson County, 50-35
Amite School Center falls to Brookhaven Academy 46-7
Bogue Chitto loses to Pisgah, 50-18
Centreville falls on the road at Bowling Green 14-12
