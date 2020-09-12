For some schools, they were able to correct mistakes that hurt last week in losses and bounce back with victories in Week 2, while others suffered setbacks.
-North Pike could not keep the momentum going from last week's win over Franklin County, dropping its home opener to Columbia 27-7.
-South Pike rebounded nicely from its Week 1 loss with a 42-6 decision over Amite County.
-Parklane also got its first win of the young season, taking care of St. Aloysius 38-0 on the road.
-The McComb-Brookhaven contest was canceled due to inclement weather in McComb.
-Tylertown fell to 0-2 after losing to Germantown 45-12.
-Amite School Center halted its two-game slide with a 42-14 win over Acadiana Christian during homecoming.
-Bogue Chitto put up a fight, but could not keep up with Lake, falling 34-21.
-Salem picked up its first win with a 12-0 decision on the road over Sacred Heart.
-Centreville Academy fell to Brookhaven Academy 53-6 on the road.
-Franklin County could not keep up with Wesson, losing 47-0.
