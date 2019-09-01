The Amite County Trojans and Wilkinson County Wildcats faced off in Liberty Friday night with both teams seeking their first wins early in their respective seasons.
Following a back-and-forth affair, it was the Wildcats who came away with the 50-35 victory.
“The guys were in tune and ready to play the first half, we just lost some of our technique and didn’t finish the half off the way we needed to finish it,” Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said.
The Trojans were looking to get off on the right foot and did just that on the first drive of the game with quarterback Derick Cosby hitting Javante Bonds for a 27-yard pass that set up a Shoshun Boss 5-yard touchdown run.
The two teams swapped a couple of defensive stops including a Kobe Johnson interception before Wildcat quarterback Freddie Byrd hit receiver Jermon Hampton from 35 yards out and added a 2-point conversion to give Wilkinson County an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans answered in the second quarter with a 35-yard pass from Cosby to receiver Jacoby Mickel that set up a 10 yard touchdown run from Cosby to give the Trojans a 13-8 lead.
Amite County looked to go into the second half with the lead but Byrd hit running back Nolan Thompson for a 28-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give the Wildcats a 14-13 halftime lead.
The Trojans were looking to get back on top but mishandled the opening kickoff of the half. Starting at the 3-yard line on the ensuing play, Amite then fumbled the ball back to Wilkinson.
Byrd quickly turned the miscue into a 3-yard touchdown run and added a 2-point conversion pass to Corey Mazique for a 22-13 lead.
The Trojans offense stalled out in the third quarter and Wildcats added a touchdown pass from Byrd to Kelnorris Anderson with Byrd adding the conversion for a 30-13 lead.
Linebacker Charlie Taplin ended another potential Wildcat scoring drive with an interception near the end of the third quarter.
Amite County gained new life in the fourth and continued to fight and got a big 55-yard touchdown pass from Cosby to Mickel. Cosby added the conversion and the Trojans cut the lead to 30-21.
It seemed in the quarter though that every big play the Trojans made the Wildcats would answer.
On the next drive, the Wildcats added a 30-yard touchdown pass from Byrd to Nolan Thompson to push the lead out to 36-21, but the Trojans came right back and got to two more big catches from Mickel before Cosby added a 4-yard touchdown run to cut the lead back to nine at 36-27.
Byrd quickly added a 16-yard touchdown run and completed a pass on the conversion to stretch the lead back out to 44-27. The Trojans responded with a 74-yard kickoff return from sophomore Emaja Thompson to set up a Boss 5-yard touchdown run.
Cosby converted on the 2-point conversion pulling the Trojans closer at 44-35.
However, Wilkinson got the last laught, capping-off the scoring with a 16-yard Thompson run.
Jacoby Mickel ended the game with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown to earn praise from his head coach after the game.
“During practice I told Jacoby you are the engine that keeps this train running and he stepped up big for us in this game," Lumpkin said.
He also gave praise to his group of seniors.
“I want to commend this senior group for the way the work and want to learn, they continue to lead this team by example," Lumpkin said.
However Lumpkin was critical of his team's miscues crucial times. “We shot ourselves in the foot with mistakes, from the three fumbles to the bad penalties we would make mistakes at terrible times and just kill our drives or give them something on drives,” he said.
Cosby finished the game completing 14-of-27 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown while adding 21 rushing yards and another two touchdowns.
Bonds finished with three catches for 49 yards.
Boss lead the way in rushing with 12 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and added a 16-yard reception.
Defensively the Trojans were led by Henry Anderson who tallied nine tackles and a sack.
The Trojans will travel to Raymond next week for a 7 PM kickoff against the Rangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.