Fresh off of a win last Saturday over Pass Christian, the North Pike Jaguars kept its stellar play going Friday getting off to a hot start early and riding that wave of momentum to a 40-0 road victory over Amite County
After the young North Pike (3-1) defense forced a three-and-out, the offense used the run game to move down the field on its first drive getting two 10 yard runs from quarterback Jermarius Lewis and a 1 yard touchdown run from Damuriyon Montgomery. Jace Brown added the extra point and the Jaguars had a 7-0 first quarter lead.
Amite County (0-4) returned the football out to around the 25 on the ensuing drive and got a couple good runs from quarterback Kobe Johnson for a first down but Wilkevious Bates got a big sack that forced the Trojans to punt.
But a bad snap on the punt forced the Trojans to fall on the ball, resulting in a turnover on downs at their own 15.
The Jaguars wasted no time as Lewis connected with Zamarea Fountain for a 15 yard touchdown strike giving North Pike a 14-0 lead after the extra point.
The Trojans gained a little momentum on their next drive when Johnson connected with Emaja Thompson for a 27 yard gain. However the drive stalled out after a 15 yard penalty.
Later on, Lewis tried to maneuver the ball down the field but a fumble gave the ball back to the hosts. Amite County got another connection from Johnson to Thompson for 21 yards the Trojans then made a mistake of their own losing a fumble on an option pitch.
Montgomery got the Jaguars started off again with a 30 yard run and Lewis added a 16 yard run before taking it in from 19 yards out. Brown added the extra point for a 21-0 lead.
Amite County couldn’t get anything going on there next drive and was only able to get off a 10 yard punt setting up the Jaguars at the Trojans 34 yard line.
Jacoby Matthews broke off a 29 yard run on 3rd down and on the next play Montgomery went in from 1 yard out for his second touchdown of the night. After the extra point the Jaguars were up 28-0 going into the half.
“Football can be an easy game and good athletes can make you look like a good coach and make it easy to call a game," North Pike head coach Matt Mock said of his offense. "We were able to get it going on the ground in the first half and the defense really came through.”
Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said that turnovers that have been plaguing his team lately.
“Turnovers are heartbreakers and momentum killers, they make it impossible to stay in the game especially with a deeper team," he said.
After getting the ball to open the second half, North Pike went back to work. Montgomery added his third touchdown of the evening with a 1-yard score, giving the Jaguars 34-0 lead after the missed extra point.
The Trojans looked to have something going on the next drive after a 12 yard run from Johnson and a 15 yard Jaguar penalty but were eventually forced to go for it on 4th down and a Joshua Bullock’s 8-yard reception came up a yard short.
On the ensuing drive the Amite County defense stepped up, forcing North Pike to punt which the Jaguars downed on Trojan 1 yard line.
The hosts attempted to move out of the shadows of their own end zone on the next play but the handoff was fumbled and Dredariaus Robinson recovered the football for a touchdown to go up 40-0.
After the game Mock praised the play of Lewis who filled in at quarterback while sophomore Cardell McDowell sat out with an injury.
“Lewis did a good job filling in at quarterback," he said. "He doesn’t get as many reps at quarterback as we would like but he did a great job making his reads. It’s good to have capable backups that give you a chance to win games.
Mock also spoke highly of his defenders. “Our defense was excellent, you have to love a shutout and getting the turnovers and our kicking game deserves a lot of credit tonight, especially our kickoff team,” he said.
The Trojans will begin district play next week with a homecoming game against Bogue Chitto. The Jaguars will finish off their non region play with a homecoming game against Natchez.
