-North Pike returned from quarantine and picked up where it left off a few weeks prior, topping District 6-4A foe Lawrence County, 42-16 at home.
-South Pike kept its momentum going, shutting out Raymond 34-0 to remain unbeaten in district.
-Parklane put up a fight but could not keep up with visiting Oak Forest, falling 42-20.
-Amite County could not make it two wins in a row, losing to Wesson 39-0.
-Amite School Center fell to Cathedral 48-0.
-Centreville lost to Adams County Christian 35-12.
-Franklin County roared back from an 12-point deficit, picking up a 20-18 win over Port Gibson.
-Salem lost to Puckett, 48-20.
-Tylertown fell to Magee 46-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.