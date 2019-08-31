Following a convincing win at home over Jim Hill last week to open the regular season, the McComb Tigers carried that momentum over into Week 2 picking up a victory in their first road test, dropping the Hazelhurst Indians, 34-18.
“We were able to overcome some setbacks early on,” McComb head coach Willie Brown said. “We just stayed at them and we made a lot of big plays."
Junior quarterback Chris Robison continued his stellar play for the Tigers (2-0) leading his team down the field before hooking up with running back Ja’qaveon Anderson for a 23-yard touchdown strike putting McComb ahead 6-0 early in the first quarter.
However the Indians (0-2) answered right back with an 81-yard kick return touchdown tying the game at six.
Both teams continued to engage in the back-and-forth battle before the Tigers regained the upper-hand late in the first half. Robison tossed his second touchdown pass on the night, this time a 53-yarder to Anthony Magee putting McComb up 12-6.
But the Indians continued to hang with the Tigers. With about seven minutes to go in the third quarter, quarterback Jahem James threw a 1-yard touchdown fade pass to Phameko James tying the game at 12.
It didn’t take long for McComb to respond as Anderson again made his presence known. The senior rumbled into the end zone from 50 yards out before Magee added the two-point conversion on a run giving the Tigers the 20-12 advantage.
With less than a minute to go in the third quarter, Anderson rumbled into the end zone from 19-yards out and with the Ryan Tidwell extra point, McComb took a 27-12 lead.
Hazelhurst made things interesting in the fourth, inching closer on a Jahem James short touchdown run to pull within nine.
But Anderson again showed why he is going to be a force for the Tigers in 2019 scoring his fourth touchdown on the evening with a 10-yard scamper. The Tidwell extra point made the score 34-18 in favor of the visitors.
Anderson led the Tigers with 12 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in six passes for 72 yards and a score.
Robison completed 11-of-18 attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Magee had two catches for 86 yards and a score.
The Tigers return home Friday to host another 2-0 team in the Tylertown Chiefs.
