What started off as a back-and-forth contest for Bogue Chitto quickly got out of hand in the second half as the Bobcats couldn’t keep up, falling on the road to the St. Patrick Fighting Irish, 39-7.
“We played pretty well in the first half, we made some good plays,” Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin said. “In the second half, they (St. Patrick) came up with some big plays and we weren’t able to answer them.”
The Bobcats (2-4) fell into a hole early as the Fighting Irish jumped ahead thanks to a 30-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Chatman to Vincent Pisciotta Jr making the score 7-0.
It took Bogue Chitto less than three minutes to respond to the early St. Patrick score. Freshman Cameron Williams scored on a 48-yard run and with the Carson Price extra point, the Bobcats pulled even with the Fighting Irish at 7.
But the Irish answered right back about a minute later when Charlie Olsen found the end zone on a 12-yard run. The extra point was blocked, but Bogue Chitto found itself trailing once again.
A little over four minutes into the second half, the deficit for the Bobcats increased.
Jadon Turner rumbled down the field and into the end zone from 47 yards out making the score 19-7. Then it was Charlie Olsen’s turn and the sophomore took advantage of the inconsistent Bobcat defense scoring on back-to-back drives with touchdown runs of 42 and 39 yards, respectively, making the score 32-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bogue Chitto tried to narrow the gap, but the St. Patrick defense shut the door on the opportunity while increasing its lead in the process. Tristan Marchioni picked off a Shaw King pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown making the score 39-7.
“We just didn’t play as well as we could have,” Sartin said. “Their offensive and defensive lines were controlling the game, especially in the second half.”
Williams led the way for the Bobcats with 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Tristan Buffington and Price each recorded two catches.
Next up for Bogue Chitto is their District 7-2A opener against Amite County at home.
“Hopefully we can get a couple of guys back who are (currently) injured, to help us with our depth,” Sartin said. “But we just have to get more consistent on offense and quit doing things like turnovers and penalties or a bad snap. We just have too many miscues on that side of the ball.”
