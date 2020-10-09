Games this week were moved ahead due to the threat of Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. However many teams across the state still had to deal with inclement weather producing wet and muddy conditions.
-The conditions didn't seem to hinder Parklane Academy any as the Pioneers shut out the Amite School Center Rebels 44-0.
-The weather shortened the game between South Pike and Lawrence County in Monticello. But when the game was called the Eagles were up 26-13 and walked away with the win.
-McComb put up a fight against a strong Holmes County Central team at home, however the Tigers could not pull it out, falling 32-12.
-Amite County notched its first win of the year, coming back to beat Loyd Star 34-22.
-Centreville was shut out by Cathedral 34-0.
-Bogue Chitto also suffered a shut out as the Bobcats fell to Wesson 49-0.
-Franklin County could not keep up with Hazelhurst, falling 18-6.
-Kentwood fell to Live Oak 31-6.
