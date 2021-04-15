Parklane Pioneers suffered a stinging loss on the road Tuesday, falling to Jackson Academy and its star pitcher Jackson Conn 10-0.
“You have to tip your hat to the Conn kid. He is a Mississippi State commit,” Parklane head coach Robert Young said. “He was pretty good. He located better than all of my scouting reports on him. He kept our hitters off-balance for the most part. Defensively, we were not very good and pitching-wise, we just had too many freebies and left some balls over the plate. All around it was not the best that we have played this year.”
The Pioneers (15-8, 4-7) were retired in order in the first before falling behind 1-0 following an RBI single. Parklane tried to answer but Conn was a thorn in the side of Parklane all evening, striking out six batters including two in the second inning.
In the bottom of the third, the Pioneers fell into a deeper hole following a Raider rally. An RBI single, an RBI double and a sacrifice fly plated four additional runs, putting Parklane down 5-0.
Parklane got two of its four singles from Jaden Morris and Spencer Wilson the following inning but the lack of consistency hurt the Pioneers, who left a pair of runners on base.
That missed opportunity hurt as JA plated another run the following inning, increasing Parklane’s deficit to 6-0.
The hosts went on another run in the six, scoring the remaining four runs on two RBI singles, a fielder’s choice and the walk-off score which came on a bases-loaded walk handing Parklane the 10-run loss. Morris led the Pioneers with two hits.
Looking ahead, Young said it is important for his team to work on its fundamentals and try to get back to playing its brand of baseball.
“We have those guys two more times and we seem to play well at home,” he said. “(We need to) keep locked in, clean mistakes up, have a little bit better presence on the mound and being a harder out at the plate and I think that we will be fine.”
But Young also believes that Tuesday’s loss, after coming off of a hard-fought win to take the series last week, is a bit of a wake up call for his bunch.
“We talked all year about responding,” he said. “Like I said it will be how we respond (Thursday), we will see what type of team that we have.”
