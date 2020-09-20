North Pike’s Week 3 game was anything but ordinary. The Jaguars had their longest road trip of the regular season at Pass Christian, the weather was less-than-favorable with light rain and moderate winds and the game took place on a Saturday.
Regardless, the Jaguars got back to playing their brand of football, displaying a stout defense and efficient offense, picking up a 39-10 win over the Pirates. The game was pushed back a day due to the threat of Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico causing Pass Christian to miss a few days of school.
“I thought that we responded really well after the week before,” North Pike head coach Matt Mock said. “It is funny, we play a Saturday game and we have never experienced that, so it was an adjustment to the routine.”
Immediately, the Jaguars were set up with great field position as Zamarea Fountain took the opening kickoff deep into Pirate territory. A few plays later Damuriyon Montgomery sprinted around the Pass Christian defenders and into the end zone from 12 yards out. Jace Brown added the point after giving North Pike a 7-0 lead.
The North Pike defense tried to follow suit, however, a long pass play from Pass Christian moved the ball deep into Jaguar territory. The defense eventually buckled down resulting in a field goal attempt by the Pirates which was no good keeping North Pike up by a seven.
In the second quarter, the Jaguars tried to increase their lead but a fumble gave the ball back to the hosts, who later capitalized with a field goal cutting the North Pike lead down to four at 7-3.
On the Jaguars’ ensuing drive, they began with great field position following a short kick. Two plays later quarterback Cardell McDowell hooked up with Jermarius Lewis for a 51-yard touchdown reception on a swing pass. The extra point try was no good, but the lead was now 13-3.
After yet another impressive defensive stop, the Jaguar offense got back to work. Strong runs by Montgomery helped move the ball deep into Pirate territory before McDowell snuck it in from a yard out. With the score the Jaguars took a 19-3 lead, one they soon took into the locker room at halftime.
The Pirates tried to narrow the gap on the first drive of the third quarter, but Jayden Taylor snagged an interception dashing the hopes of the hosts.
Later in the quarter a 22-yard run on a keeper by McDowell set the Jaguars up with prime field position. A few plays later Montgomery scored on a five-yard run pushing the North Pike lead over Pass Christian to 25-3.
The North Pike defense stepped up again on the ensuing drive as Martavion Sanders caused a fumble which was recovered by Taylor, keeping the momentum on the visiting sidelines.
The Jaguars capitalized on the ensuing drive, marching the ball down the field before Montgomery recorded his third touchdown of the evening on a six-yard dash. Brown added the PAT putting North Pike up 32-3.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Pirates scored their only touchdown of the game on a short pass making the score 32-10.
McDowell and the Jaguars responded with a five-play, 37-yard drive that resulted in a Lewis 13-yard touchdown run growing the lead to the eventual final.
After the game, Mock praised the way his defense played against the Pirates adding the stellar play was a bit of a carry-over from the last game.
“Defensively, credit to them for coming and playing,” he said. “If you do the math, we gave them (Pass Christian) the short field for the field goal and a touchdown late so if you give the defense the (final) three quarters from the Columbia game and (Saturday night) they basically gave up one touchdown in seven quarters.”
Offensively, Montgomery led the Jaguars with 16 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.