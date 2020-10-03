Going into Friday night’s district opener South Pike knew that it would be a tough task trying to get past a McComb team itching to halt a three-game losing streak in the series between the Pike County rivals.
And following a back-and-forth contest between the Eagles and the visiting Tigers, it was the hosts who got two key scores and a big defensive stop in the final quarter to secure a 38-32 win.
“I think that it says a lot to our program,” South Pike head coach Brinson Wall said. “This is pretty special right here. We really worked hard, and we have a lot of new kids playing. It really says a lot of our program to beat such a quality team.”
The Eagles (3-2, 1-0) took possession first and mental mistakes plagued them early. Two of the first three passes from quarterback Chris Royal to receiver DJ McNeil were incomplete with McNeil dropping the second. South Pike was forced into a three and out.
The Tigers (2-1, 0-1) took possession deep in their own territory however it only took three plays to put some points on the scoreboard. Senior quarterback Chris Roberson hooked up with Jameer Lewis on a slant pass and watched as the 6-3 junior tight end sprinted down the field from there for an 84-yard touchdown reception.
The Eagles responded in just four plays as McNeil made up for his earlier drop, hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Royal. South Pike’s two-point attempt was good giving the Eagles the 8-6 lead.
“I was down on myself because I dropped the first pass of the game, but I knew that my team needed me and we needed some momentum, so I went and made the play,” McNeil said.
Royal added that while the Eagles are known for their run game, it is important for him to work to try and establish the passing attack as well.
“The passing game was something that we struggled with for a long time,” he said. “To come out here and execute and have the O-line give me time to throw the ball, was really big.”
McComb unleashed a heavy dose of the ground game during its next possession, as 11 of the 13 plays on the drive were rushes including a 70-yarder from Lakevion Harris that resulted in a touchdown as the Tigers regained the lead at 12-8.
But in a game that was reminiscent of the old Michael Jordan versus Mia Hamm ‘anything you can do I can do better’ Gatorade commercial, South Pike responded right back. Tyger Bateaste showed that he can do more than play the linebacker position well as the senior scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge putting the Eagles back on top by a score of 14-12.
McComb had some success on its next drive, however, the South Pike defenders stepped up to shut the Tigers down.
“I just tried to tell my teammates to pick your head up and do your jobs and make plays and they made plays,” Bateaste said of his defense.
Just before the half, the Eagles knew that the Tigers would get possession after the intermission and they tried to extend their advantage before the clock struck zero. Royal helped lead an eight-play, 68-yard drive that culminated with the senior quarterback taking the ball into the end zone from a yard out giving the Eagles a 20-12 lead.
Early in the second half, McComb got back into rhythm on offense. A key 10-yard run by Harris helped open up the passing game for Roberson who on the ensuing play found a slanting Jeremiah Ratliff across the middle. Ratliff took it 60-yards down the field and into the end zone to help the Tigers pull with in two.
All the score did was motivate Royal and the Eagles to respond, and that they did.
On the first play of the ensuing series, senior running back Kam Reynolds found a hole in the McComb defense and exposed it, bursting through for a 70-yard run setting South Pike up with a prime chance to add to its lead. On the next play, Bateaste did the rest, scoring from five yards out putting the Eagles up 26-18.
At the 7:14 mark, Harris found the end zone again, this time from 30 yards out to pull McComb closer at 26-24.
On the first play of the final quarter, Brandon Johnson got into the act for South Pike with a 13-yard rushing touchdown growing the lead to 32-24.
Another key defensive stop for the Eagles and a blocked punt set them up deep in Tiger territory. Royal then scored from a yard out adding to his big night offensively and giving his team their first double-digit lead of the game.
It didn’t last long, however, as the Roberson-Ratliff connection payed dividends for McComb once again on a 53-yard passing touchdown pulling the Tigers within six at 38-32 with 8:49 to go.
After regaining possession, the Tigers tried for one more push for a possible tying score but the Eagle defense shut the door on that helping to preserve the win.
“It feels good because everybody counted us out,” South Pike linebacker Brennan Felder said. “It is just a wonderful win for us.”
Reynolds echoed this adding that the Eagles put a lot of work in during the week of preparation as they wanted to rebound following the heartbreaking loss to Vicksburg.
“I know that since Monday we practiced harder than we have ever practiced before,” he said. “We said that we were not losing to McComb.”
For McComb head coach Willie Brown was proud of the way that they continued to fight but in the end, mistakes hurt the Tigers.
"I think that we grew up a little bit," he said. "South Pike is a good team and with a good team you can't make mistakes and we made a lot of mistakes."
Royal led the Eagles with 95 yards and two scores on 18 carries coupled with 73 yards and a touchdown through the air. Reynolds eclipsed the century mark with 151 rushing yards.
Roberson had a big night with 337 yards passing yards and three touchdowns. Harris finished with 110 yards and two scores.
