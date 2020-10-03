The Amite County Trojans and the Bogue Chitto Bobcats opened up District 7-2A play with a hard fought contest Friday night in Liberty. After a wild first half that featured several big plays, the Bobcats used the ground game and a strong defensive effort to come away with a 34-32 victory.
The Trojans (0-5, 0-1) received the first half kickoff and opened up with big plays early on as Kobe Johnson hit Latreveon Hart for 61 yards to give Amite County the ball inside the Bogue Chitto 10 yard line.
Johnson scored from eight yards out two plays later to take a 6-0 lead.
Shortly afterward, Bogue Chitto got a 65 yard play action touchdown pass from Colton Frith to JT McCaffrey. Carson Price added the extra point to give the Bobcats (3-3, 1-0) a 7-6 lead.
Amite County grabbed the lead once again when Johnson connected with Nick Stewart for a 40 yard touchdown making the score 12-7.
Bogue Chitto's Owen Anderson had a big drive on the next possession going for 10 yards on a run, then catching a 20 yard pass setting up his own nine-yard touchdown run that gave the Bobcats a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter after a Price extra point.
Looking to respond, Amite County was behind the 8-ball when Davis Hart sacked Johnson to force a 3rd down. However Johnson found Hart again this time for a 50-yard touchdown and the Trojans had a 20-14 lead after a Keenan Harris two-point conversion.
Once again, the Bobcats ground game payed dividends as Bogue Chitto moved down inside the Amite County 20-yard line.
However, a bad snap forced the Bobcats to attempt a field goal which was blocked by the Trojans' Damion Horton.
The Johnson and Hart connection proved vital for Amite County as the duo hooked up on a 19-yard and a pair of 20 yard passes. But on the latter, Hart fumbled the ball trying to stretch across the goal line for a touchdown. Bogue Chitto recovered inside the 1 yard line and ran the ball out on the next play ending the first half with the Trojans leading 20-14.
The Bobcats received the 2nd half kickoff but had another bad snap that forced a 3rd and long.
Johnson then stepped in front of a Bogue Chitto pass for the interception, returning the ball 22 yards down to the Bobcat 29-yard line.
Amite County got another 3rd down hook up between Johnson and Hart for 10 yards and from there Johnson was able to score from four yards out giving the Trojans a 26-14 lead.
The Bobcats moved the ball efficiently on their next drive behind the continued strong play Anderson as he added an 11-yard reception and a 12-yard run before Colton Frith connected with McCaffrey again this time from 20 yards out for another touchdown. Anderson added the conversion and the Trojans were now in front 26-22.
On the ensuing kickoff the Bobcats attempted another onside kick, this time converting.
Frith continued his strong game through the air connecting with Colton Bales for 15 yards, then again with Anderson for 21 yards before finally hitting Marshall Hart for a 6-yard touchdown putting Bogue Chitto up 28-26.
The Trojans got the ball back but fumbled on the first play from scrimmage which the Bobcats recovered and turned into a 12 yard Anderson touchdown run increasing the lead to 34-26.
With about 4:00, left Bogue Chitto was looking to put the game away. However a third onside kick try backfired when Nick Stewart caught the ball on the first bounce and raced 50 yards into the end zone pulling Amite County within two at 34-32.
The Trojans missed the 2 point try and kicked the ball off hoping to stop the Bobcats and get the ball back. The Bobcats were able to run out the clock after a couple of Anderson first down runs to come away with a 34-32 victory.
After the game Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin praised his team's effort.
“We knew Amite County had good athletes and we really wanted to limit the big plays which we did especially in the second half," he said. “The offensive line did a great job also and we got big play from some young kids. Ken May and Marshall Hart played good games and really helped us win. We’ve been close all year and it’s good to come away with this first district win.”
Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said after the game that the effort was there but the mistakes proved costly.
“I felt we had the right game plan but turnovers and penalties continue to be our achilles heel and we also didn’t put forth the effort we needed to to win this game,” he said. “We did get standout performances from Nick Stewart and Kobe Johnson as they made plays all night when we needed them. We will go back to work Monday and work hard and get ready for Loyd Star."
The Bobcats will face Wesson at home next week while the Trojans will travel to Loyd Star.
