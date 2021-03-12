Eager to close out their annual Spring Break Tournament with a three-game sweep, the Parklane Pioneers had a big third inning Wednesday before closing out Oak Forest, picking up an 11-3 win.
“I feel like our guys played well even though we were on Spring Break. It is hard to stay focused,” Parklane head coach Robert Young said. “I thought that the team did an excellent job of getting it done, staying focused and taking care of business. I was extremely proud of them.”
After retiring the Yellow Jackets in the first, the Pioneers (10-1) plated two runs in the bottom half of the inning when Christian Ming scored on a passed ball and Jaden Morris reached on an error, allowing Jake Reeves to touch home.
The 2-0 Parklane lead did not last long, however, as Oak Forest got its offense going in the top of the second. With the bases loaded and two outs, the Yellow Jackets tied the game at two following a single to right field. Two batters later, a bases-loaded walk gave the visitors the lead at 3-2.
Parklane answered in the bottom half of the inning. With two runners on and one out, Jake Spring laid down a sacrifice bunt, bringing Jesse Smith home to tie the game at 3.
The Pioneers grabbed the lead once again the following inning on a two-run double to right by Morris scoring Ming and Reeves. Following a pair of walks, Morris scored on a passed ball before a Spring single to center brought home another run.
Over the next four-consecutive at bats, Parklane got bases-loaded walks increasing its lead to 11-3.
Pitchers Dylan Dean and Bradley Whitaker combined to pitch the next three innings shutting out the Yellow Jackets and helping to preserve the win for the Pioneers. Dean and Whitaker finished with two strikeouts apiece.
Offensively, the Pioneers were led by Morris who went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Jake Spring finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Both Ming and Reeves finished with two runs scored apiece.
Similar to this week, Parklane will endure three more challenging games next week. The Pioneers will host Columbia Academy on Monday before going on the road to play Taylorsville the following day. They will stay on the road Thursday as they will once again face Columbia Academy.
