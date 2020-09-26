The non-district slate either has or is nearing completion for many teams as they try to build some momentum during the latter stages of non-district play.
-McComb got a big night from Chris Roberson in a 47-14 victory over Bay.
-Parklane scored 39 unanswered points in a 39-7 win against Brookhaven Academy.
-North Pike shut out Amite County 40-0.
-South Pike was edged by Vicksburg Thursday night 23-22.
-Centreville keeps rolling after shutting down Porter's Chapel 46-16.
-Amite School Center could not keep up with Glenbrook, falling 56-18.
-Tylertown picked up its first win of the year, topping St. Martin 31-21.
-Salem lost to Richton 36-12.
-Bogue Chitto evened its record at 2-2 following a 15-6 win over St. Patrick.
-Franklin County couldn't develop a win streak, falling to Raymond 38-8.
