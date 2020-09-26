Mistakes have been an Achilles heel for Tylertown this season.
However on Friday, the Chiefs kept them to a minimum, picking up their first win of the season, downing the host St. Martin Yellow Jackets 32-21.
"The kids played hard and we came out fighting for the W," Tylertown head coach Osbourne Holmes said. "The kids had fun and we limited mistakes."
The Chiefs (1-3) got to work early as La'kell Thompson returned a kick 70-yards for a score before Gregory Dillon added the two-point conversion putting Tylertown up 8-0.
The Yellow Jackets responded with a score on the ensuing drive pulling within one at 8-7 before adding another touchdown putting the Chiefs down for the first time at 14-8.
However, Tylertown kept fighting and regained the upper hand just before the halftime intermission when Cleveland Staffney hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kendrick Lampton, who also added the two-point conversion making the score 16-14.
It was a back-and-forth tussle in the third quarter with no scores.
In the fourth, Lampkin made his presence known once again with an 18-yard touchdown run. Staffney added the two-point conversion making the score 24-14.
After a successful stop on defense, the Chief offense took over again and increased their lead when Dillon rumbled into the end zone from 20 yards out before a Staffney two-point conversion made it a 32-7 contest.
The Yellow Jackets added another touchdown to eat into the Chief lead however it was not enough as Tylertown walked away with the win.
"If you take away big plays and limit mistakes, things will turn out pretty good," Holmes said.
The Chiefs return to action next week as they visit Columbia to open district play.
