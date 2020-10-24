The inclement weather across much of the area wreaked havoc for some and didn't seem to slow down others, Friday night.
-McComb came out swinging early and never let up, rolling past Lawrence County, 32-7.
-North Pike also picked up a big road district win, doubling-up Raymond 36-18.
-Parklane was shut out at Jackson Prep, 22-0.
-Amite School Center fell to Sylva Bay 33-0.
-Centreville picked up a win over Newton County 36-12.
-Franklin County also notched another win, dropping East Marion 26-8.
-Kentwood defeated Independence (La.), 42-14.
-Tylertown lost to West Marion 44-22.
-Salem could not keep up with Mt. Olive, losing 36-8.
