The Amite County Trojans and the Bogue Chitto Bobcats met Friday night in Bogue Chitto for the District 7-2A opener.
In what was a hard fought close game the Trojans eventually prevailed by a score of 28-21.
Amite County was set to receive the opening kickoff but the Bobcats came out with an onside kick that they recovered around midfield.
Bogue Chitto quarterback Shaw King hit running back Owen Anderson out of the backfield for a quick 46-yard gain that put the ball at the 3-yard line.
King ran it in on the next play and Carson Price added the extra point to give the Bobcats an early 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, King attempted a long pass over the middle but it was intercepted by Amite County defensive back Kobe Johnson who returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown. After the missed extra point the Trojans had cut the lead to 7-6.
Bogue Chitto moved the ball on the ground later in the second quarter setting up a 13-yard touchdown pass from King to Anderson, and with the Price extra point, the Bobcats took a 14-6 lead.
Amite County got the ball back allowing Derick Cosby to find Emaja Thompson from 43 yards out for a touchdown. Shoshun Boss added the two-point conversion and the game was tied at 14.
The Bobcats managed to get in field goal range but Price missed a 40-yard attempt that had the distance but sailed just a little to the right keeping the score tied at 14 at the half.
Bogue Chitto received the 2nd half kickoff but the Bobcats would not have possession for long as Trojan defensive end Nick Stewart got to the quarterback on a run, stripped the ball, picked it up and raced 45 yards for the score.
Boss added another conversion and the Trojans enjoyed a 22-14 lead.
“Nick (Stewart) moved from linebacker to end for us and has been getting better," Amite County head coach Reginald Lumpkin said. "He did his job tonight and when he got the chance he made a big play for us.”
After a couple empty possessions by both teams the Trojans forced a punt which pinned Amite County at its own 7-yard line.
The Trojans, looking to get some room from the goal line, handed the ball off to Boss who broke a tackle and raced 69 yards down to the Bobcat 24.
Bogue Chitto forced Amite County into a fourth and long but Cosby found Javante Bonds on a 23-yard pass to move the ball to the 1-yard line where Kobe Johnson took it in for the touchdown.
The score put the Trojans up 28-14 after the missed extra point.
The Bobcats got the ball back and got a couple good runs to set up a 26-yard touchdown pass from King to Hunter Dixon. Price added an extra point and Bogue Chitto pulled within one score at 28-21.
Facing a 4th and 8 at the Bogue Chitto 45, Amite County elected to go for it and converted following a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cosby to Jakoby Mikel that iced the game and gave the Trojans the win.
“Defensively we did our job tonight and only gave up 14 points to the offense but we hurt ourselves with the turnovers," Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin said. "We’ve been turning it over the last three games and hurting ourselves. Those two tonight just turned the game around on us.”
Lumpkin also had some praise for his respective defesne.
“The defense stepped up tonight and played lights out," he said. "We controlled our gaps and stayed at home and made big plays when we needed them. We played a really complete game tonight as a team.”
The Bobcats were led by King who completed 11-of-17 passes for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 40 yards and 1 touchdown. Owen Anderson finished with 11 carries for 79 yards, four receptions for 75 yards and 1 touchdown and added 11 tackles.
Derick Cosby led the Trojans completing 7-of-12 passes for 120 yards and 1 touchdown. Shoshun Boss carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards. Kobe Johnson carried it 5 times for 35 yards and a touchdown, Jakoby Mikel caught 4 passes for 37 yards and Javante Bonds caught 2 passes for 40 yards.
Bogue Chitto will face the Wesson Cobras Friday night at Wesson while Amite County will return home to take on the Loyd Star Hornets.
