Usually by Week 16, the talk of who could be the NFL’s MVP is red hot. With one week to go in the regular season some of the league’s top players are obviously trying to contribute to their team’s chances of making the postseason, but at the same time they are jockeying for position in the MVP race.
I know that names such as Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey have received a lot of talk as frontrunners for the award – and deservedly so – but there is one that I believe should be mentioned as well and it is a position that isn’t played by any of the individuals previously mentioned.
The position is wide receiver and the player is the Saints’ Michael Thomas.
I’m not saying this as a homer or a Saints fan, I’m saying this as a fan of the NFL. The numbers speak for themselves. Through Week 16 Thomas has 133 receptions for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns. He leads the league in both receptions and yards with 29 more catches than the Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins and 219 more yards than the Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin. It’s safe to say he is the best receiver in the league.
When compared to Wilson or Jackson, his numbers may not be as flashy. However, for someone who doesn’t touch the ball every play, those numbers are really good.
Sunday, the Saints picked up their 12th win of the season, coming from behind to defeat the Tennessee Titans on the road 38-28. Thomas had 136 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win, but his 12 receptions stand out because during the game, he became the NFL’s new single-season receptions leader with 145, moving ahead of Marvin Harrison, who set the previous record of 143 in 2002.
Despite his great season, I don’t believe Thomas will win MVP. I think it will come down to Wilson or Jackson, and I feel that the latter has the advantage with his flashy play-making skills. But for Thomas, being only the fourth receiver since 1980 to get a vote for MVP will be a tremendous accomplishment.
The NFL MVP award dates back to 1957, when former Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown won it in its first two years of existence. Since then, there have been only five times when the award was given to someone other than a quarterback or running back – and none which were receivers. The last six MVPs were quarterbacks, with Adrian Peterson in 2012 being the last running back.
He has certainly lived up to his Twitter handle of “Can’t Guard Mike,” and he has been fortunate enough to stay healthy this season, catching balls thrown his way no matter if they were from Drew Brees or Teddy Bridgewater.
This goes beyond just having a certain chemistry with just one quarterback. Thomas is the type of receiver who should come down with the ball if you can put it within a certain radius of him.
