Despite having some success moving the ball on the ground, mistakes plague Bogue Chitto Friday night against Puckett as the Bobcats lost a 20-14 overtime heart-breaker to the visiting Wolves.
“It was a tough loss for us, and we just came up on the losing end,” Bogue Chitto head coach Gareth Sartin said. “We played good on defense. We just hurt ourselves on offense with a couple of penalties and missed plays. We played hard, but we just came up short tonight.”
Early in the contest, the Bobcats (0-3) struck first when Owen Anderson rumbled into the end zone from 14 yards out. Carson Price added the point after giving Bogue Chitto a 7-0 lead at the 7:42 mark in the first quarter.
In the second, the Wolves got their first score of the night on a three-yard touchdown run. The extra point try was unsuccessful keeping the hosts ahead 7-6.
The score remained the same until the 8:15 mark of the third quarter when Reid Smith scored on a four-yard touchdown run and with the Price PAT, the Bobcats increased their lead to 14-6.
However not long afterward, Puckett tied the game with 3:06 to go in the third quarter, following a touchdown pass and successful two-point try.
Both teams failed to score in the fourth quarter prompting overtime. While the Bobcats were hoping to get a score to secure their first win of the season, the Wolves had other ideas, getting a six-yard touchdown run to take the game, leaving Bogue Chitto devastated.
“The effort was there,” Sartin said. “We just need to clean up some penalties there and such.”
“It was a back-and-forth ball game,” Sartin continued. “We played well on defense. Cameron Williams came up with a big interception right there at the end to force overtime.”
The Bobcats were led by Anderson who had 11 carries for 146 yards and a score. Smith also had a touchdown to go along with 41 yards on eight carries. JaChristopher May was the leading tackler for Bogue Chitto, tallying 11 on the night. Williams had eight tackles to go along with his interception while Felder Sartin recorded four tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Bogue Chitto will look to get back on track Friday night as they welcome in St. Patrick in the final non-district test of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.