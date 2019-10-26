They may have been playing in hostile territory, but that didn't seem to matter for the Centreville Tigers as they dominated from the opening kick Friday, shutting down the Newton Academy Generals, 32-0.
The Tigers scored on the opening play of the game as Colby Welch ripped the ball out of the Generals' hands. It was picked up by Dalton Peterson who run into the end zone from there. The point after attempt was no good and Centreville took an early 6-0 lead.
CA’s defense forced two more turnovers on consecutive drives converting the second into points. Running back Kason Clark took the pitch and fought hard as he pushed his way across the goal line. Centreville's point after attempt was once again unsuccessful, but the Tigers still led 12-0.
After a few tough defensive stands and a punt that was blocked by Welch, CA established a run game, marching down the field. Facing a 4th and goal from the 4, quarterback Jaden Morris found Peterson for the third touchdown of the night. The Tigers struggled on point after attempts failing to convert their third in as many tries bringing the score at the half to 18-0.
Centreville received the ball in the second half but was unable to get anything going on offense. The Generals then went to work striving to establish an offensive presence, but the Tigers weren’t having any of it as the defense forced a turnover on downs on the Generals 35 yard line.
CA marched right down the field scoring for the fourth time of the contest as Clark found daylight off the right tackle for a 4-yard touchdown run. Once again, the point after was no good and the Tigers extended their lead to 24-0.
The Tiger defense once again came up with a stop forcing the Generals to punt the ball away. After a great punt, Centreville took the ball on its 13-yard line and began to impose its will on the Newton Academy defense.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Clark took the handoff and floated his way on the soaked field for 65-yards and a touchdown. The Tigers completed the 2-point conversion extending their lead to 32-0.
Centreville will be the No. 10 seed as it will open Week 1 of the MAIS 3A playoffs travelling to No. 7 seed, Greenville Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.