A week after a rough 50-18 road loss to Pisgah, the Bogue Chitto Bobcats bounced back Friday night defeating the Springfield (La.) Bulldogs 23-20 at home.
“It was a physical, tough, hard-nosed football game for us,” Bogue Chitto head coach Gareth Sartin said. “The kids just made plays when we needed them to. We are just so proud of them”
About five minutes into the contest, it was the Bobcats (2-1) who struck first. Reid Smith found the end zone from 5-yards out and with the Carson Price PAT, Bogue Chitto took a 7-0 lead.
That lead grew by three four minutes later when Price nailed a 31-yard field goal making the score 10-0.
However the Bulldogs (0-1) began to claw their way back into the contest. At the 2:31 mark in the first quarter, Koby Linares scored on a 43-yard run and with the extra point, Springfield cut the Bogue Chitto lead down to three at 10-7.
But the Bobcats would not be phased one bit. Senior quarterback Shaw King helped orchestrate a drive late in the first quarter. Only eight seconds into the second, he found the end zone from five yards out. Price added the PAT putting Bogue Chitto up 17-7.
A little over six minutes later, Springfield again pulled within three after Linares scored his second touchdown on the night – a 17-yard run – making the score 17-14.
King again showed that he can be just as dangerous on the ground as he is through the air finding the end zone from 10 yards out making the score 23-14.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the second quarter. With less than a minute to go in the first half, a 10-yard run by Springfield’s Bradlyn McKay made the score 23-20.
In the second half, the Bogue Chitto defense stepped up keeping the Bulldog offense at bay for the remainder of the contest, drawing praise from its head coach.
“The defense played an exceptional second half to hold them scoreless,” Sartin said. “We got a big stop there at the end to seal the win.”
King led the Bobcats completing 5-of-9 passes for 137 yards. He also had 46 yards and two scores on 13 carries. JT McCaffrey had 94 yards on just seven carries.
Bogue Chitto also had a pair of defenders finish with double digit tackles. Cameron Williams had 12 tackles while Colton Bell finished with 11 and a fumble recovery. Tristan Buffington came up big late in the game, with an interception at the Bogue Chitto 15 yard line with under a minute to go in the contest.
