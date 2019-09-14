The Tylertown Chiefs returned home Friday hoping to get back on the right foot after falling to McComb 21-0 in Week 3.
They not only did so, but in a big way, blanking Wilkinson County 47-0 at home.
"We came out ready to play and we played all four quarters. We executed pretty good on all three phases of the game," Tylertown head coach Osborne Holmes said.
The Chiefs (3-1) immediately made their mark as Javonte Walker scored on a 65-yard run on the first offensive play of the game.
After the Tylertown defense shut down the Wildcats on their first possession, Walker took in the punt, and not even three minutes after scoring his first touchdown, he found the end zone again returning the kick 60 yards for the score increasing the Tylertown lead.
The Chiefs added one more score in the opening quarter when Jarius Anders found the end zone from a yard out, increasing the Tylertown lead to 20-0.
In the second quarter, Keavon Williams got in to the act with an 11 yard rushing score.
Before the half, the Chiefs made the score 34-0 after sophomore quarterback Kendrick Lampton hooked up with Jordan Lampton on a 50-yard touchdown pass.
The scoring was rounded out in the third quarter when Tajarion Johnson and Lampton had touchdown runs of four and three yards, respectively.
Lampton led the Chiefs completing 6-of-10 passes for 148 yards and a score to go along with a rushing touchdown.
On the ground,Tylertown gained 315 yards on 38 carries, with five different Chiefs scoring rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, Tylertown totaled 10 sacks on the night, led by defensive linemen Melvin Quinn and Ashton Jefferson who had three apiece.
Holmes was proud of the way his team overcame their loss last week to pick up a big win against the Wildcats.
"They were zoned in," he said. "From Monday until Friday night they keyed in to what we had to do."
Tylertown will be at home again on Friday as they welcome in a familiar foe in the South Pike Eagles.
