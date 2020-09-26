LOCAL

McComb 47, Bay 14

North Pike 40, Amite County 0

Parklane Aca. 39, Brookhaven Academy 7

Bogue Chitto 15, St. Patrick 6

Raymond 38, Franklin Co. 8

Centreville Aca. 46, Porter's Chapel Aca. 16

Glenbrook, La. 56, Amite School 18

Tylertown 32, St. Martin 21

Richton 36, Salem 12

STATE

Adams Christian 28, Silliman, La. 8

Ashland 30, Falkner 0

Ben's Ford, La. 66, Christian Collegiate 12

Biggersville 52, Myrtle 0

Brandon 20, Gulfport 13, 4OT

Bruce 31, Potts Camp 7

Calhoun City 36, North Pontotoc 14

Canton Academy 40, East Rankin Aca. 0

Carroll Aca. 21, Indianola Aca. 14

Center Hill 28, Lake Cormorant 14

Central Holmes 30, Benton Academy 27

Cleveland Central 44, Kemper County 20

Coldwater 42, H.W. Byers 30

Columbia 38, East Marion 0

Columbus 23, New Hope 7

Columbus Christian 54, Kemper Aca. 34

Copiah Aca. 31, St. Aloysius 0

D'Iberville 34, Biloxi 0

DeSoto, Ark. 38, Deer Creek School 14

Delta Aca. 44, Marvell Academy, Ark. 24

East Union 49, Hatley 7

Eupora 22, Pisgah 14, OT

Florence 21, Collins 8

Forest 36, Leake Central 35

Forrest Co. AHS 31, Northeast Jones 8

Grenada 38, Saltillo 11

Hamilton 19, Smithville 8

Harrison Central 42, West Harrison 0

Hartfield Academy 42, Oak Forest, La. 27

Hattiesburg 20, Wayne County 10

Hebron Christian 50, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 0

Heritage Academy 19, Pillow Aca. 6

Hernando 21, Tupelo 19

Horn Lake 41, Lewisburg 13

Houston 28, Itawamba AHS 14

Humphreys Aca. 52, Lee Academy, Ark. 18

Independence 41, Strayhorn 0

Jackson Aca. 41, Pelahatchie 0

Jefferson Davis County 46, Mendenhall 12

Kosciusko 39, Holly Springs 6

Lamar School 43, Simpson Aca. 7

Laurel 34, South Jones 21

Lawrence County 35, Wesson 27

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 25, Tunica Academy 22

Louisville 28, Yazoo City 0

Loyd Star 38, Mize 26

Lumberton 38, Sebastopol 15

Madison Central 35, Clinton 14

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 51, Corinth 17

Magee 54, Crystal Springs 14

Magnolia Heights 41, Bayou Aca. 28

Manchester Aca. 54, Delta Streets 16

Marshall Aca. 32, Oak Hill Aca. 14

Mooreville 48, Mantachie 22

Morton 15, Lake 7

Moss Point 56, Stone 50

Nanih Waiya 35, French Camp 14

Natchez 46, Jefferson County 16

Neshoba Central 35, Holmes County Central 8

Nettleton 20, Aberdeen 0

New Albany 31, Amory 10

Newton 6, Hazlehurst 0

Newton County 40, Sumrall 0

North Delta 49, Sylva-Bay Aca. 38

North Sunflower Aca. 42, Calhoun Aca. 12

Northpoint Christian 27, Brighton, Tenn. 8

Northwest Rankin 35, Meridian 14

Oak Grove 59, George County 24

Ocean Springs 27, Hancock 10

Olive Branch 21, DeSoto Central 20

Oxford 31, Southaven 28

Pascagoula 37, Pearl River Central 8

Pearl 42, Petal 39

Picayune 14, East Central 7

Pontotoc 31, Ripley 20

Poplarville 27, St. Stanislaus 7

Presbyterian Christian 55, Columbia Academy 22

Puckett 24, McLaurin 8

Purvis 19, Seminary 13

Red Bay, Ala. 22, Belmont 13

Richland 7, Choctaw Central 2

Ridgeland 40, Canton 13

Riverfield, La. 37, Cathedral 8

Scott Central 26, Raleigh 20

Senatobia 49, Kossuth 22

Shannon 32, Okolona 0

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 70, Rebul Aca. 0

South Pontotoc 38, Walnut 7

St. Joseph-Greenville 25, Central Hinds Aca. 6

Starkville 38, South Panola 20

Starkville Aca. 49, Washington School 20

Stringer 14, Mount Olive 12

TCPS 69, Noxapater 21

Taylorsville 47, Jackson Prep 37

Tishomingo County 41, Alcorn Central 7

Union 24, East Webster 22

Velma Jackson 28, St. Joseph-Madison 0

Warren Central 23, Germantown 10

West Lauderdale 40, Southeast Lauderdale 21

West Lincoln 30, St. Andrew's 13

West Lowndes 41, Vardaman 0

West Marion 59, Vancleave 26

West Point 21, Lafayette 15

Winona 36, Water Valley 14

Winona Christian 44, Newton Co. Aca. 0

Winston Aca. 14, Tri-County Aca. 0

Yazoo County 13, Humphreys 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baldwyn vs. Thrasher, ccd.

Brookhaven vs. West Jones, ppd. to Oct 6th.

Greenville Christian vs. Hillcrest Christian, ccd.

Murrah vs. Greenville, ccd.

Park Place Christian Academy vs. Leake Aca., ccd.

West Bolivar vs. Shaw, ccd.

