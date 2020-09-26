LOCAL
McComb 47, Bay 14
North Pike 40, Amite County 0
Parklane Aca. 39, Brookhaven Academy 7
Bogue Chitto 15, St. Patrick 6
Raymond 38, Franklin Co. 8
Centreville Aca. 46, Porter's Chapel Aca. 16
Glenbrook, La. 56, Amite School 18
Tylertown 32, St. Martin 21
Richton 36, Salem 12
STATE
Adams Christian 28, Silliman, La. 8
Ashland 30, Falkner 0
Ben's Ford, La. 66, Christian Collegiate 12
Biggersville 52, Myrtle 0
Brandon 20, Gulfport 13, 4OT
Bruce 31, Potts Camp 7
Calhoun City 36, North Pontotoc 14
Canton Academy 40, East Rankin Aca. 0
Carroll Aca. 21, Indianola Aca. 14
Center Hill 28, Lake Cormorant 14
Central Holmes 30, Benton Academy 27
Cleveland Central 44, Kemper County 20
Coldwater 42, H.W. Byers 30
Columbia 38, East Marion 0
Columbus 23, New Hope 7
Columbus Christian 54, Kemper Aca. 34
Copiah Aca. 31, St. Aloysius 0
D'Iberville 34, Biloxi 0
DeSoto, Ark. 38, Deer Creek School 14
Delta Aca. 44, Marvell Academy, Ark. 24
East Union 49, Hatley 7
Eupora 22, Pisgah 14, OT
Florence 21, Collins 8
Forest 36, Leake Central 35
Forrest Co. AHS 31, Northeast Jones 8
Grenada 38, Saltillo 11
Hamilton 19, Smithville 8
Harrison Central 42, West Harrison 0
Hartfield Academy 42, Oak Forest, La. 27
Hattiesburg 20, Wayne County 10
Hebron Christian 50, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 0
Heritage Academy 19, Pillow Aca. 6
Hernando 21, Tupelo 19
Horn Lake 41, Lewisburg 13
Houston 28, Itawamba AHS 14
Humphreys Aca. 52, Lee Academy, Ark. 18
Independence 41, Strayhorn 0
Jackson Aca. 41, Pelahatchie 0
Jefferson Davis County 46, Mendenhall 12
Kosciusko 39, Holly Springs 6
Lamar School 43, Simpson Aca. 7
Laurel 34, South Jones 21
Lawrence County 35, Wesson 27
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 25, Tunica Academy 22
Louisville 28, Yazoo City 0
Loyd Star 38, Mize 26
Lumberton 38, Sebastopol 15
Madison Central 35, Clinton 14
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 51, Corinth 17
Magee 54, Crystal Springs 14
Magnolia Heights 41, Bayou Aca. 28
Manchester Aca. 54, Delta Streets 16
Marshall Aca. 32, Oak Hill Aca. 14
Mooreville 48, Mantachie 22
Morton 15, Lake 7
Moss Point 56, Stone 50
Nanih Waiya 35, French Camp 14
Natchez 46, Jefferson County 16
Neshoba Central 35, Holmes County Central 8
Nettleton 20, Aberdeen 0
New Albany 31, Amory 10
Newton 6, Hazlehurst 0
Newton County 40, Sumrall 0
North Delta 49, Sylva-Bay Aca. 38
North Sunflower Aca. 42, Calhoun Aca. 12
Northpoint Christian 27, Brighton, Tenn. 8
Northwest Rankin 35, Meridian 14
Oak Grove 59, George County 24
Ocean Springs 27, Hancock 10
Olive Branch 21, DeSoto Central 20
Oxford 31, Southaven 28
Pascagoula 37, Pearl River Central 8
Pearl 42, Petal 39
Picayune 14, East Central 7
Pontotoc 31, Ripley 20
Poplarville 27, St. Stanislaus 7
Presbyterian Christian 55, Columbia Academy 22
Puckett 24, McLaurin 8
Purvis 19, Seminary 13
Red Bay, Ala. 22, Belmont 13
Richland 7, Choctaw Central 2
Ridgeland 40, Canton 13
Riverfield, La. 37, Cathedral 8
Scott Central 26, Raleigh 20
Senatobia 49, Kossuth 22
Shannon 32, Okolona 0
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 70, Rebul Aca. 0
South Pontotoc 38, Walnut 7
St. Joseph-Greenville 25, Central Hinds Aca. 6
Starkville 38, South Panola 20
Starkville Aca. 49, Washington School 20
Stringer 14, Mount Olive 12
TCPS 69, Noxapater 21
Taylorsville 47, Jackson Prep 37
Tishomingo County 41, Alcorn Central 7
Union 24, East Webster 22
Velma Jackson 28, St. Joseph-Madison 0
Warren Central 23, Germantown 10
West Lauderdale 40, Southeast Lauderdale 21
West Lincoln 30, St. Andrew's 13
West Lowndes 41, Vardaman 0
West Marion 59, Vancleave 26
West Point 21, Lafayette 15
Winona 36, Water Valley 14
Winona Christian 44, Newton Co. Aca. 0
Winston Aca. 14, Tri-County Aca. 0
Yazoo County 13, Humphreys 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwyn vs. Thrasher, ccd.
Brookhaven vs. West Jones, ppd. to Oct 6th.
Greenville Christian vs. Hillcrest Christian, ccd.
Murrah vs. Greenville, ccd.
Park Place Christian Academy vs. Leake Aca., ccd.
West Bolivar vs. Shaw, ccd.
