The Centreville Tigers were going for the hat trick Friday night over Sylva Bay, but the Saints weren't having any of it, as the Tigers came up short, 28-16.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to realize the Saints came to play.
Sylva Bay received the ball first and took their first possession scoring the first of four touchdowns in the opening half of the contest. The Saints took advantage of a couple turnovers and took a commanding 28-0 lead at the half.
Centreville came out in the second half and started to find a little rhythm after a rough first half where it was unable to get things going on offense and unable to slow down the Saints on defense.
The Tigers held defensively and forced a bad snap which turned into the first points of the contest when the snap sailed over the kickers head out of the back of the end zone for a safety, making the score 28-2.
After a second defensive stand, Centreville took their next possession down the field scoring on a nice run by Colby Welch. The two-point conversion failed, making the score 28-8 as the Tigers looked to be gaining momentum.
The next possession for the Saints was once again unsuccessful. Centreville regained control of the ball and went right back to work scoring quickly on a run by Kason Clark where was hit just before the goal line fumbling the ball into the endzone. Logan Longmire quickly covered the ball up in the endzone for the Tiger touchdown. The two-point conversion was successful, and Centreville pulled to within 12 at 28-16.
The rest of the game was all Tigers but the 28-0 first half deficit along with fumbles and as turnover on downs deep in Saints territory in the fourth quarter proved to too much for Centerville to overcome as Sylva Bay held on for the win.
The Saints improved to (2-5) on the year and (1-0) in district while the Tigers fell to (4-3) and (1-1) in district. The Tigers will be back in action Friday night in Centreville as they host Cathedral High School.
