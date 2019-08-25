The Salem Wildcats fell short Friday night against the Enterprise Yellow Jackets 31-8.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start falling being 25-0 at the half.
Trailing 31-0 in the 4th quarter, Salem senior Adryane James got the Wildcats on the board, with a rushing touchdown before adding the two-point conversion making the 31-8.
The Wildcats gained a total of 280 yards for the night with 224 of them coming on the ground.
James led Salem with 115 yards on 12 carries to go along with his score. Sophomore Tony Smith tallied 67 yards on nine carries.
Junior quarterback Rusty Hope was 3-for-8 with one interception.
Defensively Javion Bridges, led the Wildcats with three solo tackles and 16 assisted, while junior Sederion Owens had three solos and eight assists.
Salem will travel to Brookhaven Friday night to take on the West Lincoln Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.