There was so much hype going into Friday's district opener between rivals McComb and South Pike. And even though the Eagles walked away with the 28-18 win, the many in attendance at John I. Hurst Stadium at SMCC certainly got their money's worth.
North Pike was looking for its third win in a row as it too opened district play with a road contest at Lanier. The Jaguars got off to a positive start, but could not keep it going, falling to the Bulldogs, 30-14.
Parklane was also trying to extend its win streak as the Pioneers got back to district play following a three-week hiatus. But they could not keep up with MRA, falling 49-12 on the road.
Other local scores:
-Amite County held on to defeat Bogue Chitto, 28-21.
-Amite School Center fell to Newton County Academy, 16-0.
-Salem lost to Sebastopol, 42-6.
-Centreville comes up short against Sylva Bay, 28-16.
-Kentwood fell to Dunham, 31-13
