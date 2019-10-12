It was all offense Friday night but unfortunately for Centreville, it was the Cathedral offense that scored more points, edging the Tigers 44-42.
Turnovers have plagued the Tigers all year and against the Green Wave, nothing changed. Just three plays after the Tigers received the opening kick, they committed their first of five turnovers setting up a short field for the Green Wave. Cathedral took its opening possession right down the field on five plays and took an early 7-0 lead.
Centreville responded quickly as Kason Clark broke through the line for a 50-yard sprint to the endzone. Colby Welch completed the two-point conversion and the Tigers took their first lead of the night by a score of 8-7.
Cathedral regained the lead on the next possession as it was able to have its way and push down the field for the Wave's second touchdown of the contest making the score 14-8.
Again, Centreville responded when Welch rushed up the middle for an 8-yard score. The conversion was unsuccessful leaving the score tied at 14.
It was a back in forth battle the entire night as the Tigers jumped ahead again forcing a turnover on downs and taking the ball down the field for another quick touchdown by Clark putting Centreville ahead 22-14.
However the Wave responded late in the second quarter, taking advantage of a Tiger turnover setting up a score tying the game at 22.
Centreville opened the third quarter catching Cathedral off-guard with an onside kick. But Cathedral came up with a huge stop inside its own 5-yard line dashing the Tigers' hopes of regaining the lead.
The Wave took the ball down the field on five plays scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 30-22 lead.
Again, Centreville fought back as Welch took the pitch around the right side only to fumble but Logan Longmire was right there to scoop it up and run all the way down to the Cathedral 5-yard line. Three plays later Longmire scored on a dive up the middle. The two-point conversion would get called back as the Tigers were caught holding, but they inched closer making the score 30-28.
The Wave went to work quickly scoring on their next possession taking a 37-28 lead. The Tigers had no quit in them though as Clark took the kickoff all the way inside the Wave 20-yard line. Three plays later he rushed for another Tiger touchdown and two-point conversion bringing the score to 37-36.
The Tigers intercepted a Wave pass and set themselves up to take the lead in the fourth but another holding penalty forced the Centreville to throw the ball on fourth down.
Cathedral came up big with an 85-yard pick-six. The conversion was good, and the Wave extended their lead to 44-36.
Cathedral would not be denied, though, as it dug deep and pushed the ball down the field setting up a huge fourth down play.
Quarterback Jaden Morris redeemed himself as he extended a play with his legs scrambling around to find Dalton Peterson on a beautifully thrown touchdown pass.
With the score 44-42 the Tigers needed to complete the two-point conversion to force a possible overtime. The conversion failed and the Wave were able to hold on and take the victory.
Centreville will travel to Natchez next week to take on ACCS.
