McComb visiting non-district rival Tylertown in opener

Just last year, the McComb Tigers continued their rivalry with non-district foe Tylertown looking to pick up a big win early in their season. And they got just that shutting out the Chiefs at home 21-0 in Week 3.
This time around, the Tigers are hoping for a similar outcome as they will open their 2020 campaign against their rivals from Walthall County Friday night on the road.
Considering the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, McComb head coach Willie Brown said that he and his team are very anxious and excited to get back out on the field.
“It is almost going to be like Christmas time come Friday and I hope everything will go well for us,” he said. “The kids are very excited. I think that they are ready for this thing to get going.”
And even though they got the shutout win over Tylertown, Brown does not want his team to dwell on the past, reminding them to focus on the present.
“We have to compete,” he said. “We can’t really worry about what happened last year. It is about competing year in and year out. It is a constant thing, it is a lifestyle.”
Unlike the week leading up to their game last year, the McComb coaching staff does not have film on the 2020 Chiefs to study.
They will simply use familiarity from what they have witnessed in the past. And Brown is aware of what the Chiefs constantly bring to the table.
“In the past I know that they used to be a wing-T team (but) now they run a little spread,” Brown said. “They always have speed and they always were the fastest team around so that isn’t going to be anything new.”
While Brown and his staff are expecting big things from the Tiger offense, led by senior quarterback Chris Roberson and junior running back Wiltayvious Herbert, they know that the defense will be just as hungry to make a big statement in 2020.
“The defense probably has the most experience on our football team,” Brown said. “And hopefully we can improve on what we accomplished last year and play good defense. I thought that we did a pretty decent job. We still have a lot of improvement and I hope we can make that happen.”
