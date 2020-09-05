MEADVILLE — Matt Mock enjoyed his first win as a head coach Friday night, watching his North Pike Jaguars roar too a 62-13 victory against the Franklin County Bulldogs.
"It's indeed pretty sweet to get your first win as a head coach," said Mock. "That's something I'll never forget."
North Pike scored 44 unanswered points in the win, inside Meadville's Louie Mullins Memorial Stadium.
Franklin County jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead as Ja'Marlin Green scored on an 11-yard QB keeper and kicker Parker Marcengill added the PAT.
North Pike answered right back, quickly and swiftly by taking the ensuing kickoff back 85 yards, as Jermarious Lewis scampered to the endzone untouched.
Jaguars QB Cardell McDowell added the two-point conversion run for a 8-7 North Pike lead.
From there, the Jaguars never looked back.
McDowell, a 6-3, 195-pound sophomore added two touchdowns later in the first half, showcasing his arm with a 78 TD strike to Jacoby Matthews and with his feet on a dazzling 7-yard scoring jaunt.
"He (Cardell) played really well," echoed Mock. "Early on I wanted to get him involved in the passing game. He settled down, and got better as the game went on."
North Pike built a 36-7 lead going into halftime.
McDowell added a 51 yard run for a score in the third quarter to cap off a banner night.
"He made some big plays," added Mock.
McDowell finished with 140 yards through the air on 5-of-10 passing. He added 70 yards on the ground on four carries.
North Pike defensive back Maurice Walter Jr. also got into the scoring act, taking an interception back 28 yards for a touchdown late in the third to give the Jags a 55-13 advantage.
Demuriyon Montgomery, the Jaguars 5-8, 175-pound sparkplug at running back also had a strong game, rushing for 84 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
Matthews added a 14 yard touchdown run along with 92 yards receiving on two catches and a score.
Robert Brooks scored late in the game on a 7-yard run with kicker Jace Brown converted the extra point.
Defensively, North Pike got two interceptions from sophomore defensive back Martavion Sanders.
"I told the guys before the game that we have to win the turnover battle," Mock said.
The Jaguars had three interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a pick-6.
For Franklin County, the Bulldogs coached by B.J. Smithhart were kept in check by North Pike for a fourth straight year.
Josh Ford led the Bulldogs on offense with 74 yards rushing on 11 carries. Green was 9-of-21 through the air for 98 yards. Louis Davis had six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs play host to Wesson next week while Mock and the Jaguars host Columbia Friday in Summit.
