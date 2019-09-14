For Bogue Chitto, the momentum built from last week’s win over Springfield (La.) quickly went away following a 47-3 loss Friday night against Mize.
“Mize really just took it to us tonight,” Bogue Chitto head coach Garreth Sartin said. “We had tough time stopping them on defense. We had a few drives where we didn’t make enough plays to score.”
The Bobcats (2-2) quickly fell into a hole when Tyrese Ducksworth scored on a 1-yard run putting the Bulldogs up 6-0 with 9:41 to go in the opening quarter.
Bogue Chitto answered back, cutting the lead in half with a 32-yard field goal by Carson Price.
However, Mize began to pull away early in the second quarter. A 7-yard touchdown run by Avery Rice and a successful 2-point conversion afterward increased the deficit to 11 at 14-3.
Not even four minutes later on the game clock, the deficit grew to 17 when Austin Haynes found the end zone from 13-yards out.
Ducksworth struck again with about 4:22 to go until half on a 15-yard touchdown run. He also completed a pass to Kedrick Horton on the 2-point try putting Bogue Chitto down 28-3.
The Bulldogs capped-off their big second quarter with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown by Kwame Duckworth, making the score 35-3 at the half.
Bogue Chitto continued to fight, trying to get back into the ball game, but could not find maintain consistent-enough offense.
Mize added a pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring on the evening.
JT McCaffrey led the Bobcats with 18 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Through the air he competed two passes for 39 yards.
Defensively, Bogue Chitto was led by Colton Bales who had 12 tackles while Reid Smith chipped in nine.
“We just did not play well tonight,” Sartin said. “Give them (Mize) credit. They played really hard and their offensive line did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage. They have a good football team and they just outplayed us tonight.”
